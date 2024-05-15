The Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, launched an endowment fund to rebuild conflict-torn communities across the state. Here are 10 things to expect from the endowment fund:

1. It’s targeted at local government areas that have experienced crises, resulting in displacements, loss of homes, worship places, markets, and other structures. It is money aimed at rebuilding.

2. Endowment Fund will thus be a heavy budget for restoration, healing, equipping and restarting communities ravaged by years of strife.

3. Schools, in particular, would be rebuilt in areas where they have been overrun or destroyed.

4. The funds would be used in training more teachers and equipping them with modern working tools.

5. Health facilities would be funded to have the best equipment that meets globally accepted standards in Medicare.

6. The fund will also target the issue of shelter with plans to provide affordable housing for the poorest members of the community.

7. A chunk of the funds will go into road construction across the state to link the rural areas with urban settlements.

8. The provision of basic amenities, eg, water, light, and roads, shall be a cardinal attribute of the fund.

9. Policing will also get a boost with funds used in accelerating the effectiveness of neighborhood Policing, vigilantes, border patrol guards, and forest guards.

10. The funds will greatly enhance youth employment with smart jobs and provision of varied opportunities that will break the backbone of unemployment and support upstarts in businesses.

