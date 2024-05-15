The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has announced that the presidential (virtual) commissioning of critical gas supply projects by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) will be held between May 15th and May 22nd.

Programme Director/Chief Executive of the PCNGI, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi disclosed this in a statement.

He said the commissioning was of the pre-launch activities leading up to nationwide deployment plan.

Oluwagbemi said the programmes are a fulfillment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s promise to drive Nigeria’s energy transition in the transportation sector leveraging CNG and enabling economic growth.

Checks revealed that the federal government had on Tuesday directed all the ministries, agencies and parastatals of government to purchase CNG buses.

Oluwagbemi added: “PCNGI is thrilled to announce a series of activities leading up to the highly anticipated Nationwide Deployment Plan launch of the program on May 29, 2024.

“As part of our commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions, PCNGI is embarking on an extensive pre-launch itinerary aimed at engaging stakeholders, showcasing critical gas supply projects, and facilitating the conversion and refueling infrastructure across the nation.”

The programme director said as part of a series of activities lined up, on May 15, Southwest Stakeholder Event would be held in Lagos, while on May 16, there would be Jets and Mikano Factory Inspection with the Labour Ministry, Labour Unions and the Media.

According to him, On May 15-22, there would be presidential (Virtual) commissioning of critical gas supply projects by NNPCL. On May 17, South-South and South East Stakeholder Event will take place Port Harcourt, incorporating Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Abia, and Anambra.

Oluwagbemi added: “May 18: Launch of South-South Affiliate Conversion and Refueling Center at Femadec Site in Port Harcourt, Inspection Tour of Total Energies Support Mother station for Auto CNG in Uyo.

“On May 24 to 31, there will be a Kojo Factory Inspection tour at Enugu-Onitsha site. The site will also receive cylinders and kits for the launch, receive the first set of assembled tricycles, and the first set of buses from Kojo, Mikano, and Jets Cos for the launch.

“On May 29, there will be a press conference announcing the launch of conversion incentive program in Abuja; Commissioning of Ilorin Refueling and Conversion Center by the Chairman Governors Forum.

“May 30, there will be the commissioning of the Luojia Assembly Plant for CNG tricycles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

Oluwagbemi emphasised that these activities mark significant milestones in the journey towards achieving energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, and economic prosperity for Nigeria.

