Zion Aviation to reduce pilot training costs

ZINO Aviation, a pilot training firm in Nigeria, UK and the USA, has pledge its commitment towards reducing the expenditure on training pilots in the country.

According to a statement from the firm, becoming a commercial pilot has become one of the most expensive and challenging career paths in the world with an aspiring pilot requiring paying over $60,000 to $100,000 on flight training and spending six to 18 months in flight school.

For the Co-Founder of the firm, Captain Zino Mario-Ghae, achieving 200-250 flight hours, passing numerous exams and when their licenses are finally obtained, might struggle to land one of the coveted airline jobs.

“We’ve helped hundreds of aspiring pilots across the world but now we’re predominantly engaged in targeting Nigeria, Ghana and Africa, as we seek to provide solutions to key problems faced in the Pilot training space.

“We’ve seen many people spend two years and over $100,000 on flight training when they could have spent six months and just $35,000 but their lack of knowledge cost them dearly.

“We are creating a future where no aspiring pilot will ever need to struggle, be confused, or alone, on their journey from the floor, to the flight deck”, Captain Zino Mario-Ghae declared.

