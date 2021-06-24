UK Open University graduates 15 management staff of Ethiopian Aviation Academy

ETHIOPIAN Aviation Academy, the largest Aviation Academy in Africa, in collaboration with Open University of UK has graduated fifteen management staff in Master of Business Administration (MBA).

This is just as the Aviation Academy has already received the license to be an Aviation University and will soon start accepting students to be enrolled in different programs.

The graduates are higher management staffs of the airline who have been attending the MBA program in the UK’s Open University.

Ethiopian Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, congratulated the graduates on their successful completion of the MBA program.

According to Tewolde “The management staff have graduated in Master of Business Administration after taking the program which was arranged by our Aviation Academy in collaboration with the popular Open University where a number of citizens from different countries attend their education.

“I am very happy to see this day in which our long-term leadership succession plan is starting to show fruits as members of our senior management team graduate from the renowned Open University from which I also graduated some 20 years ago. We at Ethiopian strongly believe that education is the greatest differentiator of our world and we are investing adequately in continuous training of our valuable Human Resources.”

The globally acclaimed Ethiopian Aviation Academy is playing a crucial role in catering educated and trained aviation professionals for Ethiopian in particular and for the African aviation sector in general.

