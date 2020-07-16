Be job creators, Oyo NYSC coordinator tells outgoing corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has urged corps members to put all they have been taught into practice and be job creators.

She made this call while admonishing the outgoing Batch B, stream 2, corps members, on Wednesday, July 16, at Egbeda Local Government Area of the state. Noting that the only way they could be useful to the country and their respective family is if they embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which would invariably make them job and wealth creators.

The state coordinator while expressing gratitude to God for the successful completion of the 2019 Batch B stream 2 service year in spite of the COVID-19 challenges, also used the opportunity to commend the outgoing corps members for their selfless service to Nigeria.

She further advised them to uphold all the good traits imbibed in them by the NYSC scheme during their service year, stating “You are the future of Nigeria and have all you need to succeed.”

Additionally, Mrs Ogbuogebe said three corps members received honours awards and a recommendation letter based on the execution of a remarkable Community Development Projects.

Notably, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic corps members were asked to collect their certificates at their various local government areas where they had their primary assignment across the 33 local government areas in Oyo State.

Speaking to Tribune Online, Eniola Omolabi, a passing out corps members, noted that the scheme has helped her acquire a lot.

“NYSC is not a scam like some people say; from my three-week orientation in camp till this moment, I can say I learnt a lot, from my Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) to SAED.

“I will advise intending corps members not to waste the one year because something tangible can be achieved,” she noted.