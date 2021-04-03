Zamfara, only state without a functional TV station ― Govt

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Alh Ibrahim Dosara has said the state governor, Bello Matawalle is working to ensure Zamfara State owns a functional television station.

‘The most disturbing issue to His Excellency is that the state remains the only state in Nigeria without a functional television station. The government of His Excellency made giant efforts to overcome the problem.

He said, “I am happy to inform you that TV equipment worth millions of naira has been purchased while the FM station has reached 90 per cent stage of completion.

The Commissioner who made the declaration in a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend also said, “The administration of Governor Bello Matawalle focuses attention on the media industry.

“Press-government relationship is very cordial and with my coming as the Commissioner, the state government is determined to enhance the relationship even further.

“We have both print and electronic media houses in the state. We have the Zamfara Radio and Television stations (ZRTV), the Zamfara State Printing and Publishing Company—publishers of the legacy newspaper in addition to correspondents or representatives of almost all media houses in Nigeria and beyond reporting activities in Zamfara state.

He said the Zamfara state Radio station which was gutted by fire during the administration of the past government had been rehabilitated.

“All the studios of the station, the admin block have been rehabilitated with equipment worth billions of naira purchased. The radio station is 100 per cent functional,” the Commissioner added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…functional TV station functional TV station

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…functional TV station functional TV station