Atiku, Fayose, Ortom mourn Afenifere spokesperson, Odumakin

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, as a patriot and strong believer in the promotion of good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

This is contained in a statement of condolence he issued on Saturday, expressing rude shock at the news of the death of “my younger brother and friend.”

The former Vice President added: “I sympathize with all Nigerians who share these same values with Odumakin, especially the Afenifere group of which Yinka was the publicity secretary – a role he played with so much commitment and admiration.

“Much as our heart grieves over this unpleasant development, we must take solace in accepting it as an act of God and acknowledge the fact that Yinka lived a life of purpose in defence of the ordinary people of this country and to enthrone a better Nigeria.

“I condole with his wife, Dr (Mrs) Joe Okei Odumakin and his children and pray that God will grant him eternal rest.”

Meanwhile, in his own condolence message, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has mourned the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, saying he was shocked and saddened by his passing.

Fayose said this in his reaction contained in a statement made available to the Sunday Tribune, saying the late Afenifere chieftain lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all, adding that Odumakin had “a life well spent, not how far, but how well.”

According to former Governor Fayose, the late Odumakin will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general.

“Yinka Odumakin lived a life of justice, fighting for justice and equity for all.

“He was a man in total defence of justice and fairness for all. He had a life well spent, not how far, but how well.

“In it all, he will be remembered for his undiluted love for the Yoruba race and Nigerians in general,” Fayose said.

Fayose, while praying for wife and children of the deceased as well as the leadership of Afenifere “at this difficult time, further prayed God to rest the soul of Odumakin in peace.

“My prayers are with his wife, children and the leadership of Afenifere at this difficult time. May the soul of Yinka rest in peace,” he said.

While Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin as shocking and painful.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom said that the demise of Mr Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.

He stated that Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 will always be remembered.

Ortom in the statement recalled in particular, the dogged stand of Odumakin against herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue and other parts of the country when he fearlessly spoke the truth to power calling for justice and insisting that all Nigerians should be treated as citizens with equal rights and privileges.

He consoled the bereaved family, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), as well as friends and associates of the late activist while praying to God to grant him eternal rest.

