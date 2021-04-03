Buhari mourns Odumakin, his ex-spokesman

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Saturday, recalled that Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011 when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

The President recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.

