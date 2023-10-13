Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s uncompromising position of not engaging in dialogue with bandits, saying peace and stability are non-negotiable across Zamfara.

Speaking on Friday during the weekly preaching session organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Gusau, Governor Dauda said it was an opportunity to highlight the importance of self-discipline and forthrightness among religious leaders.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the weekly preaching session has been a long-standing tradition in Zamfara state.

Governor Lawal charged leaders from all sectors to uphold truthfulness in their engagements and to be unwavering in their prayers for a peaceful Zamfara State.

The statement said: “Governor Dauda Lawal, during a remark at the Weekly Preaching Session in Gusau, elaborated on the negative impact of negotiating with bandits, stressing that it only encourages them and creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity for law-abiding citizens.

“He emphasized the need to acknowledge the reality – the criminals have proven themselves untrustworthy in past dialogues.

“Continuing to negotiate with them would not produce any favourable results. It is time to reassess our approach and consider more forceful tactics to handle the matter decisively.

Governor Lawal further urged traditional and religious leaders to always align with the truth to voice out the truth no matter who is involved.

He tasked political leaders and citizens to prioritize the state’s security over politics, emphasizing that the peace and stability of Zamfara are non-negotiable.

Earlier, The Executive Chairman of Zamfara State Zakat and Waqaf, Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma, presented a lecture on the significance of dialogue, outlining the prerequisites of genuine dialogue in Islam and circumstances that render engaging in dialogue null and void.

