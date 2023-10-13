Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Friday, tasked all Igbos in the South East to desist from any activities that may lead to self-destruction as evident in the idea of ‘sit-at-home’ or unknown gunmen.

Hon. Kalu who gave the charge at the National Assembly complex, Abuja while addressing leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, argued that these tendencies are alien and abhorrent to how the Igbos are constituted: socially, culturally and economically.

While underscoring the need for all stakeholders towards restoration of peace to the South East, Hon. Kanu explained that the Parliament has initiated Peace in South East Project (PiSEP) in collaboration with the State Governors and other security agencies as part of measures aimed at ensuring peace across the region.

He said: “Let me also state that, in our pursuit of these noble objectives, it is imperative that we draw a clear distinction between a legitimate call for justice, equity and fairness against criminal activities. There is a difference between the two of them.

“Criminal activities cannot be taken to mean legitimate call. Secession is not a legitimate call. We want to remain as one Nigeria!

“It is a distinction that our people must be able to make. And together we must ensure that the line is firmly drawn. Igbo Community has always been at the forefront of nation-building and positive change. Go to any part of Nigeria, if you don’t see an Igbo man there, it means that place is not progressing, it means that place is not prosperous. We are everywhere, nobody is as patriotic as the Igbo man.

“I’m here today, not just as the representative of the people of Bende, but as a representative of all Nigerians. The House of Representatives is actually named the House of the People for a reason. The 10th House of Representatives led by my Principal, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who is currently in India and who has sent his greetings and who would love to host you when he is back, as we arrange your next visit, the Honourable Speaker himself will be here.

“And I want to say that I have a good working relationship with the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I want to report to you as the father of Igboland that, I have a good relationship between me and this North Westerner, who is the Speaker. He does not discriminate, he does not undermine me, he sees the potential and we are working together like twins to help Nigeria in the House of Representatives.

“With him, we will ensure that there is justice; with him, we will ensure that there is fairness; with him, we will ensure that there is equity to all, including the Igbos. We are not known for self-destruction which is evident in the idea of sit-at-home or unknown gunmen. It is not our thing. It is alien to us. We don’t kill one another. We love our trade, we love our farms. We don’t sit at home.

“Sitting at home is for lazy people. Igbo people are not lazy people. Those in support of sit-at-home are not Igbos. There is no true son of the soil of Igboland that would support laziness and call it a strategy for secession. If you sit at home, you are a lazy man. Igbos are not known to be lazy. We are industrious, we are entrepreneurs, we work hard to succeed.

“The tradition of collective action and communalism has been a hallmark of the Igbo people throughout history, from building schools and hospitals to markets and farms. We are not known for self-destruction that is evident in the idea of ‘sit-at-home’ or unknown gunmen. These tendencies are alien and abhorrent to how the Igbos are constituted; socially, culturally, and economically.”

To this end, he tasked all Igbos on the need to “rekindle the vibrant trade boom and economic success that our land was renowned.

“And that is why I want to assure the leaders and Elders that are here that the Parliament which I belong to and I lead as the Deputy Speaker, we should be thinking of regional economic integration policy.

“A policy that will involve all the States in the South East to collaborate on innovation and technology, to collaborate in transportation, nobody says a rail line can’t work from Lagos to Anambra, to Enugu to Ebonyi, around the south East so that transportation of our goods and services will be easily done.

“Nobody says the Governors can’t talk to each other, a fund, a regional fund used to develop some of these things. It will increase our trade and our productivity. So, we believe as a team in regional economic integration and we also believe in regional security integration policy.

“What is happening in Ebonyi is a pain in Enugu, what is happening in Enugu is a burden in Anambra, what is happening in Abia is confusing those in Imo, so we all in it together,” he noted.

Speaking earlier, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu advocated for release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He said: “I cannot leave here without talking about insecurity in the South East. That time I made a statement, as a Father because today whether you like it or not, you have made me your leader. Any good leader will be sad to see any of his children being killed. Any good leader will be sad to see his children being threatened.

“I knew somebody threatening my people, members of the House will not tell you, they tell us even that we shouldn’t take part in politics. And they say oh Nnamdi Kanu is in…but Ohaneze has decided that we want Nnamdi Kanu released.

“I’m going to discuss more with Mr. Deputy Speaker, there are some of these things that I cannot talk openly. I’ll talk to him then he will have the time to discuss with all you people. But you see we think that every effort should be made to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“If Nnamdi Kanu is released it is going to make it easy for us. Our problem in the South East actually is not much. It’s based on all these type of … because our people are educated… They are not poor. The only thing is that over the years, our people have not been able to annex resources. So that’s what annex is going to do. Their own will be easy to solve. Whenever we need you in this area, we will call you. But very soon you can come home without fearing. I’m very sorry for what has happened but I think it will be okay soon,” he opined.

Speaking further on the Ohaneze’s developmental plans, Chief Iwuanyawu reiterated his resolve to champion campaign for the transformation of Igboland

He said: “I’ve commissioned a study, people have gotten me information on agriculture, the report is wonderful. The report is that we have not exploited up to 15 percent of our agricultural potentials in Igboland and with agriculture alone, without oil, without gas we can be a wealthy nation.”

He further observed that the South East region is highly endowed with various mineral resources including coal in Enugu State, as well as limestone that when explored can lead to the establishment of five cement factories, adding that any interested investors can easily get international loan to build cement industry with profit of over 200 percent.

He said the leadership of Ohaneze had designed an interstate railway line that would connect all the Southeast states with Port Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos.

He said the project would be taken over by private individuals, adding that the Igbo states needed a functional international airport, where at least one European airline would be landing in Enugu and other states of the region.

Chief Iwuanyawu also unveiled plans for the construction of inter-state railway that will connect all the South East states with Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Lagos.

According to him, the project will be funded through private initiative, adding that a group of people living in United States of America have commissioned the funding of the project.

