Pursuant to the need for the ‘My Bauchi Project’ focus of the Sen Bala Mohammed-led administration, a call for complete change of mindset or paradigm shift by all stakeholders has been stressed.

It was stressed that it can only be achieved through reorientation and continuous public enlightenment on the fact that government is a universal phenomenon that should not be single handedly managed but through collective resolve of all stakeholders

The assertion was contained in communique issued at the end of a 3-day Retreat with political appointees and top public servants in Bauchi state held at the Conference hall of the Sa’ad Abubakar 111 Hajj Camp in Bauchi on Friday, with the theme: “My Bauchi Project: Successes and Lessons of the First Term and the Way Forward”.

The communique, read by the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Auwal Jatau had that taking cognizance of the monumental achievements and challenges and the “dogmatic changes that have taken place in the past four years”, a Transition Technical Committee chaired by Prof. Usman Bugaje was formed to review My Bauchi Project and come up with the successes and lessons of the first term.

“The reviewed ‘My Bauchi Project’ produced by the Transition Technical Committee should be owned not only by the Governor, but by all other members of his cabinet comprising Commissioners and Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen would also take ownership of the blueprint.

“There should be change of mindset on the part of the participants in the Retreat. A change of mindset or paradigm shift should be anchored on continuous public enlightenment and rule of enforcement while the Government should tap into global best practices, particularly Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence.

“It was also resolved that Commerce should be aggressively promoted, leveraging on Bauchi’s giant stride in ICT manpower while a formula should be developed for the aggressive exploitation of untapped or dormant natural resource endowment particularly solid minerals and tourism.

“Also, there should be upscaling of infrastructure and benchmarking as a deliberate policy for establishing smart cities, Ease of doing business guidelines should be enforced to attract investments, both local and foreign and the promotion of human capacity development, competence and merit in the civil service and among public office holders generally.”

The Communique also contained the resolve to optimally implement ‘My Bauchi Project’ for proper planning and budgeting to provide for the various socio-economic needs of the people of the State within available resources.

“As leaders in their own right, participants in the Retreat should imbibe the leadership qualities of knowledge, vision, humility, justice, fairness, tact and wisdom, they should understand and know the various types of power and how to exercise them for the common good of the people of the State,” among other resolution.”

