Youths represent 64 per cent of unemployed population in Nigeria ― Atiku

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has lamented that 64 per cent of the unemployed population in Nigeria are young people.

Speaking, on Thursday, at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation in Abuja, Atiku commended the initiative, noting that “the foundation is not only timely but also symbolises the urgency to salvage our frail nation from the impact of poor public investment in Human Capital Development.

“This is evident in our abysmal ranking in the global Human Capital Development index. Little wonder we are presently bedevilled by an army of out-of-school children, a legion of the unemployed, rampaging insecurity, rising poverty rate and persistent underdevelopment.

“Doubtless to say, as a nation, we have failed continuously to harness the potential demographic dividends innate in our young population.”

Represented by Jamil Mohammed, the former Vice President called for all hands to be on deck to break the vicious circle of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty and insecurity that has imprisoned the youths and the nation as a whole.

“This can be achieved if we continue to advocate for increase public and private investment in youth development and empowerment. it is a step that should be taken with urgency.

“As of the second quarter of 2020, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million Nigerian youths are currently unemployed.

“It further shows that the highest unemployment rate was recorded for youths between 15 – 24 years at 40 per cent and followed by ages 25 – 34 at 30.7 per cent,” he stated.

Atiku further explained that “as seen above, Nigeria’s unemployed youth population is more than the total population of about thirty other African countries.

“Instructively, our youth population is about sixty-four per cent of the total unemployed Nigerians; the implication of which is that the most potentially productive working-age grade in the country are unemployed, with many others underemployed,” he stated.

Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation targets to improve access to educational opportunities for the less privileged at all levels, to help ‘determined’ young people and adult develop their basic skills and to serve as a bridge through which people:s aspirations are met.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alh (DR) Ibrahim Sula Gambari, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus amongst other dignitaries graced the occasion.

