FG dissolves UI governing council, reconstitutes four others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution and reconstitution of the governing council of the University of Ibadan.

A statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, said President Buhari has appointed the pioneer Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, representing South-South.

He noted that all the five governing councils shall be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Auditorium of the National Universities Commission, Aja Nwachukwu House, No. 26, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama District, Abuja at 11:00 a.m.

Echono added that the Vice-Chancellors of the affected universities are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

He listed other members of the new Council as follows: Dr Masud Kazaure, member North West; Comrade Abba Yaro, North Central; Alhaji Abubakar Maikafi; North East; Hon. Emeka Nwagbo, member South East.

Meanwhile, President has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of the Universities of Port Harcourt, Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo, Ile-Ife and the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

The Permanent Secretary noted that the compositions of the Councils were as follows: University of Port Harcourt, Sen. Andrew Uchendu, Chairman and representing South-South.

Other members are; Mr Kolo Uzamat, South-West; Cdre. D. T. Hinga, member North-Central; Mohammed Musa Makarfi, North-West and Barr. Ahmed Al-Mustapha, North-East; The University of Lagos has Chief Dr Lanre Tejuosho as the Chairman and representing South-West on the Council.

Other members are; Dr Aminu Ahmed, North-West; Dr Uro Gardner, South-South; Chief Chinedu Adindi, South-East and Comrade Mustafa Salihu representing North East.

The constitution of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, governing council is as follows: Chief Oscar Udoji, Chairman representing South-East.

Other members are; Capt. Bala Jibrin, member North-East; Hon. Eugene Odo, South-East, Dr Lateef Babata, North-Central and Alh. Saidu Bako, North-West.

Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, has Dr Elias Eddi Courson as Chairman of the Council representing South-West; Hon. Nelson Alapa, North-Central; Hon. Victor Giadono, South-South; Alh. Bello Dukku, North-East; Mr Godwin Ananghe, member representing South-South.

