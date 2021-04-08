IBEDC clarifies power supply arrangement for Magboro, Ibafo, Mowe and environs

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has clarified the arrangement it has come up with for power supply to Magboro, Ibafo, Mowe and environs in Ogun State.

A statement signed by Akin Abiodun, Chief Technical Officer, IBEDC, stated that the attention of the management of IBEDC was drawn to a letter made public from IBEDC Consumer Forum, Ibafo on the rejection of the new load shedding formula implemented from the 15th of March, 2021.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, “the management therefore wishes to make these clarifications on the issue.

“The supply to Ibafo originates from a 33kV feeder which radiates supply from Oke-Aro Transmission Station through Magboro, Makogi, Oke-Afa to Ibafo, Asese, Orimerunmu, Pakuro, Lotto and Mowe axis and environs. The current load demand for the axis for an equitable power supply is 35 Megawatts, but the allocated energy from Oke-Aro TCN is 13 Megawatts, which was the initial arrangement based on how sparsely populated the communities were a few years ago. The increase in population has created an attendant rise in energy consumption making the 13 Megawatts grossly inadequate.

“As part of efforts to ensure an even distribution of power supply to the communities, IBEDC Management had met and written to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) requesting for increase in load allocation to the axis, the TCN management however explained that all the transformers at the station are already overloaded, but that plans are in place for the upgrade of the Substation. IBEDC then went further to request for diversion of excess load on another feeder to Ibafo 33kV feeder, the request is yet to be granted.

“Furthermore, IBEDC has commenced radiating another feeder from the recently commissioned Kobape Transmission Station in Abeokuta to Mowe/Ibafo to relieve the load demand of the area and that is expected to take effect later on in the year.

“The feeder is overloaded and it trips frequently. Frequent tripping of feeders shortens the life of Circuit Breakers, and this necessitated the need for load shedding methodology that will promote an amicable and mutual benefits to our substation equipment and all the communities concerned.

“The decision to review the three shifts load shedding management to four, for fair and quality power supply was duly discussed with the community leaders, and agreed upon by the leaders before its commencement on the 15th of March 2021

IBEDC added that “as a customer-centric company that has the interest of her customers at heart apologizes for all the inconveniences this new load shedding arrangement might have caused our esteemed customers in Magboro, Ibafo, Mowe and environs. The arrangement is only temporary as IBEDC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN are working assiduously to proffer a lasting solution to power supply problem in the area.”