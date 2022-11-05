Young people and stroke

By Dr. Wale Okediran
I recently noticed that younger people are now coming down with stroke. Kindly let me know what could be the reason for this.

Ifeanyi (by SMS)

 

Although I don’t have the correct statistical data for this, the apparent increase in the number of young people with stroke may be due to lifestyle changes among the young generation which may increase their susceptibility to stroke.  These changes may include long working hours, lack of exercise, overeating which can lead to excessive weight gain, use of drugs and alcohol among others. It follows that the avoidance of these factors will lead to a significant reduction in the cases.

