APC to flag off presidential campaign in Jos

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu and Saheed Salawu
2023: PDP asks court to sack Abdullahi Adamu-led APC NWC, Tinubu, all APC candidates,APC NWC Adamu Tinubu,I am confident you will work
From left, Adamu, Shettima and Tinubu

THE city of Jos, capital of Plateau State, will host the flag-off rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, according to a programme released by the Campaign Council. The rally will take off from November 15. 

Plateau is the home state of Governor Simon Lalong, the director-general of APC Presidential Campaign Council. 

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity APC presidential campaign council, disclosed that the campaign kicked off on Tuesday 1 November, with a town hall meeting in Lagos between Senator Bola Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos. 

He said, “More of such town hall meetings will take place before the mega rally in Kano on 11 February, 2023. 

“The Kano rally will draw the curtains on the campaign, as the party shifts into election planning mode.” 

Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on Monday 21, November; Kwara November 22, Adamawa November 24, Ogun November 26, Enugu November 26 and Sokoto on November 30. 

In between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with interfaith groups in Abuja on November 9. 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


Meanwhile, the founder of Solomon Oladunni Solidarity Forum, Chief Solomon Oladunni, has described Tinubu, as a brilliant administrator who, if given the chance, will turn around the fortune of Nigeria, especially in the areas of economy and security. 

Oladunni, stated this at an event organised in conjunction with the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 at Oke-Agbe Akoko, Ondo State. 

At the event, attended by APC stalwarts in the state, Oladunni expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu to put up a stellar performance as the president of the country just as he did during his time as an executive of the petroleum brand, Mobil, as a senator and as two-term governor of Lagos State. 

Oladunni said the APC presidential candidate is a detribalised Nigerian who has assisted many citizens to rise to respectable positions across the country. 

He said as a lover of Ondo State and of Akokoland from whom many sons and daughters of Akoko had benefited, the people of the state should allow him to do more by voting massively for him in 2023. 

He appealed to interest groups not dissipate energy on rivalry but focus on how to win their units, wards and local governments for the APC in the forthcoming polls. 

In a remark, a former member of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Mr Kolawole Babatunde, disclosed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as the leader of the party in the state, is the leader of all interest groups working for Senator Tinubu. 

Kolawole urged the APC members and supporters to canvass support for the party in their respective localities. 

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state and the state women leader for SWAGA, Mrs Olayinka Alabi Oladapo, called for more recognition for women in politics because of their “numerical strength.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

I never said Adebanjo is no longer Afenifere leader ―​​ Fasoranti

Latest News

2023: FGBMFI kicks against same-faith ticket, money politics

Latest News

UNIBEN don decries dearth of orthodontists, says 70 inadequate for over 200m…

Latest News

Civil rights group warns FG against compromise on procurement laws in Nigeria’s…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More