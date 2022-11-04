APC to flag off presidential campaign in Jos

THE city of Jos, capital of Plateau State, will host the flag-off rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign, according to a programme released by the Campaign Council. The rally will take off from November 15.

Plateau is the home state of Governor Simon Lalong, the director-general of APC Presidential Campaign Council.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity APC presidential campaign council, disclosed that the campaign kicked off on Tuesday 1 November, with a town hall meeting in Lagos between Senator Bola Tinubu and business leaders in Lagos.

He said, “More of such town hall meetings will take place before the mega rally in Kano on 11 February, 2023.

“The Kano rally will draw the curtains on the campaign, as the party shifts into election planning mode.”

Other highlights of the campaign are rallies in Imo on Monday 21, November; Kwara November 22, Adamawa November 24, Ogun November 26, Enugu November 26 and Sokoto on November 30.

In between the rallies are scheduled five town hall meetings, one of which will be with interfaith groups in Abuja on November 9.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Meanwhile, the founder of Solomon Oladunni Solidarity Forum, Chief Solomon Oladunni, has described Tinubu, as a brilliant administrator who, if given the chance, will turn around the fortune of Nigeria, especially in the areas of economy and security.

Oladunni, stated this at an event organised in conjunction with the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 at Oke-Agbe Akoko, Ondo State.

At the event, attended by APC stalwarts in the state, Oladunni expressed confidence in the ability of Tinubu to put up a stellar performance as the president of the country just as he did during his time as an executive of the petroleum brand, Mobil, as a senator and as two-term governor of Lagos State.

Oladunni said the APC presidential candidate is a detribalised Nigerian who has assisted many citizens to rise to respectable positions across the country.

He said as a lover of Ondo State and of Akokoland from whom many sons and daughters of Akoko had benefited, the people of the state should allow him to do more by voting massively for him in 2023.

He appealed to interest groups not dissipate energy on rivalry but focus on how to win their units, wards and local governments for the APC in the forthcoming polls.

In a remark, a former member of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Mr Kolawole Babatunde, disclosed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as the leader of the party in the state, is the leader of all interest groups working for Senator Tinubu.

Kolawole urged the APC members and supporters to canvass support for the party in their respective localities.

A former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state and the state women leader for SWAGA, Mrs Olayinka Alabi Oladapo, called for more recognition for women in politics because of their “numerical strength.”