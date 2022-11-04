Jigawa, not Bayelsa, worst hit by floods —FG

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe, Abuja
Bayelsa not among 10 most flood-hit states ― Humanitarian Minister, to 43% from 70%, NSIP created to lift Nigerians out of poverty, Humanitarian Affairs Minister mourns,
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq. (FILE PHOTO)

Contrary to perception in some quarters, Bayelsa State now reeling under floods is not among the 10 most affected states in the country.

This is according to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, who appeared on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Reacting to the claim recently made by the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, that as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, she was not humane over the treatment of areas hit by floods in Bayelsa and other parts of the South, she said it is Jigawa that is the most affected by the current floods.

Recall that Clark had said: “We have a humanitarian minister that is not humane, who was only active to carry out school feeding of school children who were confined to their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“In such an urgent situation of ravaging flood, she has decided to maintain a disquieting quietness. Bodies like the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), were not able to take proactive measures. Where is the mother of the nation, the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari? Her fellow women are in deep agony, seeing their children dying of starvation and treatable minor illnesses because there is no medication.”

However, in her response, Mrs Farouk said the ministry had taken relief materials to Bayelsa through the Nigerian Air Force.

She said it is not true that she is inhumane, noting that the flood disaster is a national issue and she is performing her duty to the best of her ability.

“Merely looking at me, you know that I am humane,” she said.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

APC to flag off presidential campaign in Jos

Latest News

I never said Adebanjo is no longer Afenifere leader ―​​ Fasoranti

Latest News

2023: FGBMFI kicks against same-faith ticket, money politics

Latest News

UNIBEN don decries dearth of orthodontists, says 70 inadequate for over 200m…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More