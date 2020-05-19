BREAKING: Yobe State loses longest-serving chief judge

Yobe State again has been plunged into a state of mourning as its Chief Judge, Garba Nabaruma, died Tuesday morning after a protracted illness.

The Yobe State chief judge, Nigerian Tribune learnt, had been sick for some time before being rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja for advanced treatment.

He died today at the National Hospital, Abuja after a lost battle with the undisclosed illness.

Justice Nabaruma has been the longest-serving CJ since the creation of Yobe State having been sworn into office in 2011.

He was said to be a stabilising factor in the Judiciary throughout his nine years of professional practice working with two governors before his demise.