PDP faults FG, SGF over extension of restriction order

Main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF Boss Mustapha has introduced confusion to the polity by announcing an extension on lockdown in the country.

The lead opposition party said this in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan maintaining that the announcement of restriction order by the SGF was alien to the Constitution and flouts the powers of the President.

The Peoples Democratic Party in the statement said the “PDP has noted the assumption of Presidential powers by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, to announce an extension of lockdown and curfew in our country in relation to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our party points out that nowhere in our laws are the powers to broadcast Presidential executive orders to declare curfew and restriction of movements vested in the Office of the SGF.

“The action of the SGF has brought serious confusion in the polity regarding the legality or otherwise of the directives contained in the SGF’s announcement.

“Such powers are vested in the person and office of Mr President and not exercisable by proxy, directly or indirectly; which makes the action of the SGF a recipe for serious constitutional crisis in our country.

“Our nation is a state governed by dictates of the law, particularly in the exercise of powers vested in statutory offices, especially that of the President.

“The PDP holds that the announcement by the SGF is, therefore, another manifestation of abuse of our statutory offices arising from the abdication of responsibilities by President Buhari since the last five years, which had also become more pronounced in this fight against COVID-19.

“Our party, therefore, invites Mr. President to end the confusion in the polity, arising from the action of the SGF, by immediately addressing Nigerians in his official capacity to fulfil the demands of our laws in respect of the necessary protocols on restrictions and other management procedures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in our country.

