Yishawu’s empowerment programmes complement Tinubu’s poverty reduction drive — Edun

Former Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has commended Lagos State lawmaker, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, for his grassroots empowerment initiatives, describing them as efforts that complement President Bola Tinubu’s poverty reduction drive and efforts to improve Nigerians’ living standards.

Edun gave the commendation on Sunday while speaking with journalists at the 14th edition of the GOY Micro-Business Support and Entrepreneurship Programme 2026, organised by Yishawu for constituents in Eti-Osa Constituency II, Lagos State.

The programme empowered more than 300 beneficiaries, including elderly persons, widows, artisans, market women, petty traders, micro-business owners, youths and students.

The former minister said Yishawu’s interventions, through direct financial assistance and the distribution of business equipment, aligned with the Federal Government’s economic reform agenda aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, beyond implementing reforms to stabilise the economy, the Tinubu administration was also introducing interventions to cushion the effects of economic challenges on ordinary Nigerians.

He said Yishawu was replicating similar efforts at the constituency level by providing tools, equipment and financial assistance to help small business owners and vulnerable residents improve their livelihoods.

Edun urged Nigerians, particularly those in positions of authority and influence, to support vulnerable citizens during the ongoing economic transition.

He said, “We must be our brother’s keeper at this time. Whether we are in office or out of office, whether in the public sector or private sector, large-scale or small-scale, we must look to help people through this difficult time.”

He expressed optimism about the country’s economic outlook, saying improvements were becoming evident in critical areas, while the Federal Government was working to ensure that the benefits of its reforms reached poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

In his address, Yishawu said the programme was designed to translate the benefits of democratic governance into tangible improvements in the lives of his constituents.

He disclosed that more than 300 beneficiaries were selected across eight categories, with over 200 empowerment items distributed to support businesses, boost productivity and improve household welfare.

The items included sewing machines, machine tools, 4.5KVA generators, pumping machines, chest freezers, hair dryers, clippers, solar power systems, television sets, grinding machines, weaving machines, gas burners and cylinders. Food items and provisions were also distributed to beneficiaries for resale.

Yishawu said the programme had supported more than 500 artisans over the years, while its micro-business, petty trader and market woman empowerment initiatives had reached over 1,500 constituents.

He added that more than 1,000 youths had benefited from cash support, tools and other forms of assistance through his youth empowerment initiatives.

On education, the lawmaker announced a N100,000 admission grant for every student who secured admission into a tertiary institution through the 2025–2026 edition of his free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) initiative.

He said the grant was intended to ease the financial burden on beneficiaries as they embarked on their academic journeys.

According to him, the initiative had provided more than 12,000 free JAMB forms to students over the years, alongside additional support for candidates who successfully secured admission.

Yishawu also said the introduction of free JAMB revision classes had helped candidates prepare for their examinations and improve their performance.

He recalled meeting former beneficiaries who had graduated from universities, secured employment and obtained doctoral degrees, describing their achievements as among the most fulfilling aspects of the initiative.

One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Imioluwanimi Luciana, expressed appreciation for the grant, saying it would ease some of her educational expenses and provide financial support for her academic pursuits.

An elderly beneficiary, Chief Don-Cyril Ike, also commended the lawmaker for sustaining the initiative, while Mohammed Useni described his continued support for senior citizens as commendable.

Political leaders in Eti-Osa Constituency II also praised the empowerment programme, describing it as an initiative that transcended partisan considerations and deserved emulation.

They urged residents to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections.

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor’s aide on Environment, Kunle Rotimi, called on residents to ensure that the state remained under APC leadership, stressing the need to sustain its existing political direction.

Yishawu urged beneficiaries to make productive use of the items and financial assistance provided, reaffirming his commitment to initiatives that promote economic independence, education and improved living conditions across his constituency.