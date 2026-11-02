SSANU begins warning strike at Sokoto varsity over unpaid entitlements

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Sokoto State University (SSU) Chapter, has begun a five-day warning strike over unpaid staff entitlements, warning that it may embark on an indefinite strike if the Sokoto State Government fails to address its demands.

The industrial action, which commenced on Monday, November 2, followed the expiration of a 14-working-day ultimatum issued to the state government on October 14.

In a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Ismail Bala Muhammed, and secretary, Mansur Ahmad, the union said it was compelled to withdraw its services after several attempts to resolve the dispute through dialogue proved unsuccessful.

“We regret to inform the university community and the general public that the union has commenced a five-working-day warning strike following the failure of the government to address our outstanding demands,” the statement said.

The union’s demands include the payment of arrears arising from the 25 per cent salary increment, approval and implementation of the 35 per cent Consolidated Non-Teaching Tools Allowance (CONTTA), annual salary increments for eligible members and payment of outstanding check-off dues.

SSANU said it had held several meetings with the Commissioner for Higher Education, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry and the Deputy Governor in an effort to secure the government’s intervention.

It added that the government subsequently constituted a committee to engage university-based unions from Sokoto State University and Shehu Shagari University of Education.

However, the union said the outcome of a meeting with the government on October 9 was unsatisfactory.

According to the statement, the government maintained that arrears from the 25 per cent salary increment would not be paid, while the implementation of CONTTA would commence in January 2027, subject to budgetary provision.

SSANU rejected the position, insisting that the allowance was a legitimate entitlement of its members.

It also noted that similar allowances had been approved for academic staff under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other categories of workers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

The union further disclosed that it resubmitted its demands following a request by the Permanent Secretary but received no concrete response before the ultimatum expired.

SSANU appealed to Governor Ahmed Aliyu to intervene personally and ensure the immediate resolution of the dispute.

It also called on traditional rulers, parents, students and other stakeholders to prevail on the government to address the issues before the warning strike escalates.

“Failure to address these demands at the end of the five-working-day warning strike may compel the union to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of services at the university,” it warned.