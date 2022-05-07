Yinka Rhythmz set to release new track ‘The Appreciation’

A musical Artiste, Yinka Rhythmz also known as Mr. Somebody, is set to release a new track entitled ‘The Appreciation’.

Speaking to Saturday Tribune Entertainment, Rhythmz said the new track is rationaled towards acknowledging every single guest and well-wisher that was in attendance in the 3-day festivities.

He described it as a song that appreciates his past and present.

Yinka also described it as an appreciation of his blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together

“I will be releasing a new music single with its official music video acknowledging every single guest and well-wisher that was in attendance in the 3-day festivities.

“It’s a super song that appreciates my past and present.





“I want to appreciate my blessings now and give others their flowers to smell as we journey through life together.”

“The song itself is executively produced by Rashan Music International in collaborative with Top Dreams Universal,” Rhythmz said.

