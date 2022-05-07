How I met JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele, got featured in Industreet series —Kobi

Onyemesim Chijioke is a Nollywood actor and musician popularly known for playing the lead role in the Scene One Productions’ Television series, Industreet. Kobi is a graduate of Geology from Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti. In this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO, he talks about his rise to fame among other issues. Excerpts:

How was growing up like for you? Tell us about your childhood.

Growing up wasn’t easy, I didn’t really enjoy my childhood the way I wanted, but my parents did their best and I have great siblings too. I must say, the government never really made it easy though, it is not easy growing up in a country like Nigeria.

You did music on campus while still a student, how has that prepared you for the bigger stage?

It was great being known on campus and I must say that the love and support I got from my fans right on campus really helped me a lot, even though I was using my native language and English to craft my style of music, yet they still supported me. It prepared me because I got to experience what to expect in the industry and what comes with it. The hustle, the dues you’d pay and the fame and what comes with it too, you know. But it wasn’t so easy, because there was always a lot of competition.

As a lead character in the popular music television series, Industreet is definitely a huge boost to your career as an actor and as a musician, how would you describe the experience?





It was a great experience, I was in 400 level then working on my final project in school. So, there was a post on Instagram by Scene One Productions that they are in search of an Igbo rapper and a lot of people started tagging me. I was offline, a friend of mine put a call through to me and I rushed online. I sent them a DM and I was asked to show up for an audition. I went there, there were a lot of competitions but we thank God, I think JJC liked what I did, because I was auditioned by JJC, it was at that audition that I first met with JJC and Funke Akindele. I was called back after two days and I must say it was a great experience because it was just immediately after I graduated from school. Being a lead character was something I never expected. I felt like this people liked what I was doing and it gave me a confidence boost and made me work harder in whatever I do.

What effect would you say this movie has on your career, both as an actor and a musician?

The effect was that I gained a lot of prominence, a lot of people got to know about me, my fan base grew massively and I was able to meet with a lot of big names in both the movie and the music industry. It also gave me more and deeper knowledge of the industry, compared to the experience I had in school.

How did you come about the song ‘Nwa Mama’?

I had to composed that song in the movie for my mum, because in the movie, I acted as a mummy’s boy, who could be related to Davido’s lifestyle in the industry. Kobi in the movie grew on the influence of his mother’s wealth to pave the way for himself in the industry. So, I did the song bragging about the fact that my mum has money and I am rich and all that, which could be compared to Davido’s Damiduro. The only difference was that I did mine in Igbo language and I sang about my Mum’s wealth. If you listen to the song you will understand.

It seems you had quite a close relationship with some top names in the industry via the movie Industreet, how would you describe your relationship with Kayswitch, JJC Skills and even Funke Akindele-Bello behind the scenes?

Yes, Funke is a great person, a fantastic actress and she’s cool. But I had a closer relationship with JJC Skillz, he was very friendly to me and gave me a lot of wonderful advices and wanted the best from me. At a point JJC wanted to sign me but I think he had a lot of projects and artist on his neck at that time, so in a way, it didn’t happen. He is a great person and I have a strong relationship with me. At times, we do some kind of businesses together, he calls me to drop a bar on someone’s song, he calls me to write songs for someone and even to act and I do that and I get paid. Kayswitch was a character I acted with very well and we really had a great time together. The guy is crazy man, really crazy. But I love him as a person too. If you don’t really get close to these people, you won’t understand the kind of person they really are. I had a great relationship with him on set and I love Kayswitch.

What other big names in the industry have you worked with and others you would still like to work with?

The above and many more are people I have worked with in the industry but I wish to work with more people. I wish to work with Flavour, Wiz, I wish to work with everyone doing good music out there.

Making music in Igbo dialect in school, especially in South West, was that challenging for you?

Well, when I was in school, I didn’t start rapping with my dialect, I was rapping in English language. At that time, it was the Phyno and Olamide era and I had to change my style to start rapping in my dialect, though it was very challenging. But the first time I performed on stage in my dialect, the acceptance and applause was massive and this encouraged me a lot. So, I kick-started and I won numerous awards in school within my craft.

Do you think the industry is favourable to any up-and-coming artist to rise to stardom without necessarily having a record label or having enough funds to promote him or herself?

I am not sure. You have to have the funds, music is business. You can make it big without a record label but you just have to know how it works. You should know the kind of contract you sign as an up-and-coming artist, make dem no go shenk you. Though sometimes, your song might just become big out of nowhere and the fans would be the one to push the song for you but at the same time, you will still need funds to shoot a music videos, promotion and a lot of other things, so money is still very important.

Where do you see your brand in the next, let’s say, five years?

In as much as I have a foresight for my brand, I just want it to start manifesting now. I am seeing myself becoming the biggest artist in the country in the next one year or two, not even five years.

Some words for your fans ‘the Kobilyts’

Keep appreciating, criticise me when I do wrong, keep supporting, trust me, I am going to make you proud.

