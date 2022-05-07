How Self Papichulo rose to stardom with the release of ‘Cinderella’

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Solomon Bunmi Ejeh popularly known by his stage name Self Papichulo rose to stardom with the release of the song ‘Cinderella’ which he released under YBWUV Entertainment where he has signed a record deal.

Self papichulo was born 27 November 1996 in Lagos state, Nigeria. He is a versatile artiste, whose genres cut across Afrobeats, Afropop and AfroRnB.

He is also a psychologist, and has been actively involved in music since 2012. Artistes like Craybeats, Beezee, and Switch are some of the artistes he associates with.

Speaking about his early life, Solomon Bunmi Ejeh said he was born into a Christian family in Lagos state, Nigeria. He grew up as a singer and dancer, which started way back as secondary school days.

“I attained my primary, secondary and university education in Promise land primary school Lagos state, Aladura comprehensive high school and Benue state university respectively,” he said.

In 2019, Self signed a record deal with YBWUV Entertainment and went on to release his self-titled debut EP ‘Rema’ in 2020, which peaked at number 2 on Apple Music Nigeria.





In 2020 he then released the music video of ‘Mamasita’ a major breakout song from his self-titled ‘Pandemic’ EP, The video was directed by Director Mattmax.

One of Self’s memorable moments was on 14 April, 2014 when he tweeted about the loss of his mom, who according to him, was his greatest supporter and backbone.

He is also a supporter of Manchester United Football Club.

