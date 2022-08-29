Working with NLTF will enhance national development —NIPSS boss

Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies ( NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, Professor Ayo Omotayo, has said that working in collaboration with the National Lottery Trust Fund ( NLTF) will enhance national development.

He said the NIPSS would close ties with the NLTF, particularly in the areas of education and intellectual development.

Omotayo said this when he led a delegation from the Institute on a visit to the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari, in Abuja.

A statement made available to newsmen in Yola on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NLTF, Mr Auwal Mohammed Adam, quoted Professor Omotayo as saying, “I am here today with my management team to strengthen and seek for strong partnership with the NLTF in areas of needs that will assist us to build a better society.

“We find NLTF an excellent organisation that we will partner with in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move the country forward.

He noted that Nigeria has a lot of intellectual people who are currently idle, and expressed hope that the partnership would help to bring those critical intellectuals to the NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Moving Nigeria to greater heights is not a task for an individual, but it is a job that needs collective efforts,’’he added.

Responding, Maigari said that about 30 universities and other institutions of higher learning across Nigeria had sent in requests for educational intervention from the NLTF.

Maigari noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment.

“So far, we have received almost 30 requests from universities and other higher institutions of learning across the country requesting for educational intervention .

“And most of these institutions lack social amenities, and so, some of them had requested for upgrading of their laboratories and other projects which are key to acquiring skills and expertise.

“I assure you, certainly, of a collaborating effort that would concretise learning and research in the NIPSS.”

Maigari further assured NIPSS of the Fund’s support to help the institute achieve its mandate of impacting knowledge, developing intellectuals’ capacity for the promotion of a peaceful environment and coexistence among Nigerians.

NLTF also pledged its cooperation to the efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable development that would bring solution to Nigeria’s many challenges.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….