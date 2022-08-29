Heritage Bank charges youth on saving towards target goals

HERITAGE Bank Limited has tasked the youth on the need to adopt an approach of setting specific savings goals that would help them to set a timeline towards attaining their goals.

At the Elevate Conference in partnership with Heritage Bank with the theme, ‘Express Me! Entertainment and me,’ which was held in Lagos, the youths were charged to dream big.

Speaking at the event, Ozena Utulu, Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communication of Heritage Bank, disclosed that the institution is at the forefront of preparing millions of young Nigerians towards achieving bigger goals to understand career opportunities and getting prepared for employment and entrepreneurship.

She disclosed that the bank has made it possible for the youths to increase their financial capability through connecting to Heritage Bank’s mainstream financial products, which give them additional motivation to actively work toward their savings goals.

One of such products, according to Utulu, is the YNSPYRE Account, a product targeted specifically at the entertainment industry populated by mostly youths in video and film, and music, which leverage their voice to express themselves.

“You begin your journey by opening YNSPYRE account via the product website,” she said.

Meanwhile, Utulu further noted that setting goals and visualising what one is saving for can help one quickly reach one’s goal.

According to her, Heritage Bank has continued to champion wealth creation and financial inclusion especially among youth because this is the channel for advancement in today’s dynamic world.

Also speaking at the conference, Rev. Mavi Isibor, expressed gratitude to Heritage Bank for the partnership and believing in youths and creating opportunities that would help them achieve targeted goals.

“I am elated at the level of intelligence of the youths in this generation (Gen Z) seeing that they are exposed to knowledge that the older generation cannot be able to cope with.

“The conference brought together youths to mentor, coach and give back to the upcoming generation to mark a difference,” she said.

