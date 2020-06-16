‘Without local government autonomy, traditional institutions won’t function effectively’

Chief Omotunde Paul is the Elemo (Oraye) of Ise-Ekiti. In this interview by ‘YOMI AYELESO, he talks about his experience in the last five years since his installation, roles of traditional institutions in ending waves of insecurity in the region, among other issues.

You were installed as the Elemo of Ise Ekiti five years ago, how has been the journey been so far?

It has been by the grace of God. At the first and second year, precisely 2015 to mid 2017, it was very rough. Whatever God has destined for you will surely come to pass and that is just the situation.

For clarity, what is it about the Elemo title in Ise-Ekiti?

The stool of Elemo is not a title you seek or buy. It is a title that is hereditary within “Omo Ile-Elemo” which produced me in 2015 as a leading contender and a direct descendant of Osanyindoro (great great grant child of Elemo Ojo Ileke) who migrated from great Benin kingdom, sojourned at Igbemo and finally settled down at Ise kingdom.

The Elemo chieftaincy is one of the oldest, renowned and hallowed titles in Ise Ekiti. The Elemo, the bearer of the chieftaincy title, is the third in rank in the inner cabinet known as the Ihare Oraye. This explains the title’s cognomen of ‘Opo Eketa Iare’ (meaning, the pillar and the third in the Iare rank) and ‘Afolua kua se konree’ (everywhere must be silent when Elemo is talking). He conveys the views of the Iare (Oraye) and reports the view of the people to the Oba. Essentially, the Elemo serves the sensitive position as the traditional link between the crown and the populace, and vice versa.

How has the support from the people been since 2015?

I must say that from inception, I have been enjoying the complete support of the youths, the elite and of course other chiefs due to the fact that my father’s exploits as a cleric touched many lives in the community.

Have you been able to impact the community since your installation?

Immediately after my installation, I have added values to Ise Ekiti community. There is this annual festival called ‘OjoAduse.’ This is a kind of festival that brings all the sons and daughters of the community together where we contribute financially towards the development of the community. We have been contributing our resources for the betterment of the community, especially the Elemo dynasty. Elemo dynasty has been taking a leading position at the annual festival in terms of financial donations and uplifting our culture since my enthronement and this has gone a long way in restoring our lost glory. It has taken our community to the limelight under my leadership.

Also, I have extended philanthropic gesture to the less privileged, the aged and the vulnerable. I equally gave UTME forms to students free of charge; those who gained admission to tertiary institutions in South Africa, Cyprus and other countries were assisted with tuition and flight ticket fees.

Another laudable achievement was reclaiming the land that belongs to the entire Elemo clan which some people believed was their personal inheritance.

How do you think the traditional institution can help government in putting an end to the level of insecurity in the state and also in the region especially with the formation of Amotekun?

Honestly, if we don’t have full local government autonomy, there is no way the traditional institution can function. All these cadres of traditional institutions can function effectively when they have constitutional roles. During elections, our politicians will run to these traditional heads but after the elections, they will not come back again. If anything should happen today in any community, the people will first run to the traditional leaders, for you to know how important we are. Let government give us constitutional roles and we will function well to end insecurity. Amotekun is a right step in a right direction because we had it during the time of our forefathers. Let the governors modernise Amotekun in crime fighting. No doubt, we will support it to make it a success.

