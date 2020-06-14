COVID-19: NCDC confirms 403 new cases, total now 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 16,085.
The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.
“On the 14th of June 2020, 403 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 403 new cases are reported from 20 states; Gombe-73, Lagos-68, Kano-46, Edo-36, FCT-35, Nasarawa-31, Kaduna-17, Oyo-16, Abia-15, Delta-13, Borno-13, Plateau-8, Niger-7, Rivers-7, Enugu-6, Ogun-6, Kebbi-3, Ondo-1, Anambra-1, Imo-1.” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|7,103
|5,884
|1,137
|82
|FCT
|1,247
|858
|363
|26
|Kano
|1,137
|461
|626
|50
|Ogun
|559
|314
|231
|14
|Edo
|544
|372
|147
|25
|Oyo
|507
|284
|216
|7
|Rivers
|489
|256
|211
|22
|Kaduna
|446
|167
|269
|10
|Borno
|438
|137
|272
|29
|Katsina
|414
|173
|219
|22
|Gombe
|410
|242
|156
|12
|Bauchi
|410
|155
|244
|11
|Jigawa
|317
|133
|178
|6
|Delta
|267
|182
|70
|15
|Nasarawa
|172
|98
|68
|6
|Abia
|166
|146
|20
|0
|Ebonyi
|162
|78
|84
|0
|Plateau
|156
|45
|106
|5
|Kwara
|150
|66
|80
|4
|Imo
|136
|113
|20
|3
|Sokoto
|132
|15
|103
|14
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Anambra
|65
|38
|18
|9
|Ondo
|64
|23
|32
|9
|Enugu
|57
|26
|26
|5
|Kebbi
|57
|22
|29
|6
|Niger
|56
|25
|30
|1
|Yobe
|55
|12
|36
|7
|Osun
|50
|5
|41
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|48
|28
|18
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|4
|34
|4
|Benue
|34
|23
|11
|0
|Bayelsa
|32
|3
|26
|3
|Ekiti
|30
|10
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
