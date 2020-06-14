COVID-19: NCDC confirms 403 new cases, total now 16,085

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 16,085.

The NCDC made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 14th of June 2020, 403 new confirmed cases and 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 16085 cases have been confirmed, 5220 cases have been discharged and 420 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 403 new cases are reported from 20 states; Gombe-73, Lagos-68, Kano-46, Edo-36, FCT-35, Nasarawa-31, Kaduna-17, Oyo-16, Abia-15, Delta-13, Borno-13, Plateau-8, Niger-7, Rivers-7, Enugu-6, Ogun-6, Kebbi-3, Ondo-1, Anambra-1, Imo-1.” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 7,103 5,884 1,137 82 FCT 1,247 858 363 26 Kano 1,137 461 626 50 Ogun 559 314 231 14 Edo 544 372 147 25 Oyo 507 284 216 7 Rivers 489 256 211 22 Kaduna 446 167 269 10 Borno 438 137 272 29 Katsina 414 173 219 22 Gombe 410 242 156 12 Bauchi 410 155 244 11 Jigawa 317 133 178 6 Delta 267 182 70 15 Nasarawa 172 98 68 6 Abia 166 146 20 0 Ebonyi 162 78 84 0 Plateau 156 45 106 5 Kwara 150 66 80 4 Imo 136 113 20 3 Sokoto 132 15 103 14 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Anambra 65 38 18 9 Ondo 64 23 32 9 Enugu 57 26 26 5 Kebbi 57 22 29 6 Niger 56 25 30 1 Yobe 55 12 36 7 Osun 50 5 41 4 Akwa Ibom 48 28 18 2 Adamawa 42 4 34 4 Benue 34 23 11 0 Bayelsa 32 3 26 3 Ekiti 30 10 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

403 new cases of #COVID19 Gombe-73

Lagos-68

Kano-46

Edo-36

FCT-35

Nasarawa-31

Kaduna-17

Oyo-16

Abia-15

Delta-13

Borno-13

Plateau-8

Niger-7

Rivers-7

Enugu-6

Ogun-6

Kebbi-3

Ondo-1

Anambra-1

Imo-1 16,085 confirmed

5,220 discharged

420 deaths pic.twitter.com/lg4fcXLLYs — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 14, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Health Scare Over Buhari Fuels Crisis In Aso Rock

MORE information has emerged on the latest crisis rocking the Presidential Villa and the insistence of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that all relevant agencies of government must enforce the Quarantine Order signed by her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, on everyone, including those in the corridors of power… Read full story

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 15,682 As NCDC Confirms 501 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,682… Read full story

Edo Poll: Fresh Legal Hurdle For Oshiomhole, APC

A fresh legal hurdle is about becoming a banana peel for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his associates celebrate their supremacy contest victory over embattled member and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

DSS, Police Begin Probe Of Alleged Shooting At Aso Rock

THE Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police High Command have begun full investigations into the alleged shooting by the police personnel attached to the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, which allegedly occurred at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday… Read full story