UN’s dire forecast on job losses

LAST week, in a widely circulated official statement, Elisabeth Byers, Senior Spokesperson of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), issued a grim forecast for the Nigerian labour market that the Federal Government and authorities at various levels will do well to take to heart. Pointing to relevant UN data, Ms. Byers warned that the country was in for hard economic times unless urgent steps were taken to ameliorate the conditions induced by the understandable restrictions on movement put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19. According to her, “More than 3.8 million people mainly working in the informal sector face losing their jobs amid rising hardship, and this could rise to 13 million if movement restrictions continue for a longer period. This would add to the almost 20 million (23 percent of the labour force) already out of work.”

If prospects for the labour market in general are gloomy, the WFP spokesperson has even worse news for parts of the country already reeling from the Boko Haram insurgency, in particular the northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe. If Ms. Byers is to be believed (and there is no legitimate reason to doubt her), these states are already on ‘life-support’ and will need an injection of more than $182 million dollars “to sustain lifesaving aid… over the next six months.” Happily, Ms. Byers was not all darkness and gloom, as her statement also outlined plans by the WFP to get urgently needed food and nutrition assistance to an estimated 1.8 million people “in IDP [Internally Displaced People’s] camps and among vulnerable communities to ensure that people have enough food while they are on full or partial lockdown.”

We are not surprised by the WFP spokesperson’s grim forecast, for it merely confirms the fears and anxieties of economic experts and other close watchers of trends in the Nigerian economy who have pointed to persistent flaws in the Federal Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, following the WFP’s prediction, the Federal Government came up with an even more damning prediction of 39.4 million job losses. Just to be sure: we are not criticising the government, at whatever level, just for criticism’s sake. As we have made every effort to establish in previous editorials, Covid-19 has been a logistical nightmare and a moral quandary for governments around the world and, understandably, the Nigerian authorities have not been an exception. Like governments everywhere, the Federal Government has struggled to balance the need to keep people safe with a legitimate concern not to cripple the economy.

Beyond that, however, the Federal Government’s handling of the pandemic has been anemic at best, and utterly dispiriting at worst. While it has shown commendable eagerness to impose a lockdown, it has ignored all the good ideas put forward by experts to ease the pain of the lockdown for the common (wo)man. Time and again, the Federal Government has turned a deaf ear to desperate pleas by ordinary people about the harsh economic effects of the lockdown, and its so-called attempts to distribute food to the most needy have been an absolute farce. While, on the one hand, it has allowed churches, mosques and hotels to reopen, subject to state regulations, even as the number of new cases continues to rise, on the other hand, restaurants, bars and other social gatherings are to remain closed, meaning that avenues for ordinary people to trade and make money are either limited or non-existent.

All in all, while the government deserves some sympathy due to the unusual constraints created by the pandemic, it has not helped itself with the steps it has taken to balance public safety with brutal economic need. One thing it can do right away is to rejig the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, which currently comprises no economists and hence lacks the essential perspective that someone with that training might have brought to the table.

Whatever it does, the Federal Government needs to move rapidly before public frustration boils over.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Health Scare Over Buhari Fuels Crisis In Aso Rock

MORE information has emerged on the latest crisis rocking the Presidential Villa and the insistence of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, that all relevant agencies of government must enforce the Quarantine Order signed by her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, on everyone, including those in the corridors of power… Read full story

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 15,682 As NCDC Confirms 501 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 501 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,682… Read full story

Edo Poll: Fresh Legal Hurdle For Oshiomhole, APC

A fresh legal hurdle is about becoming a banana peel for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his associates celebrate their supremacy contest victory over embattled member and governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

DSS, Police Begin Probe Of Alleged Shooting At Aso Rock

THE Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police High Command have begun full investigations into the alleged shooting by the police personnel attached to the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, which allegedly occurred at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday… Read full story

APC Appeal Committee Validates Obaseki’s Disqualification

Governor of Edo State and aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki may have reached the end of the road in his quest to fly the gubernatorial flag of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming September 19, 2020 election in Edo State… Read full story

Aso Rock Crisis: Shots Fired To Stop Buhari’s PA’s Getaway Car —Sources

THERE were indications Saturday that shots that were reportedly heard inside the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday evening, were fired in an attempt to stop Sabiu Tunde Yusuf from fleeing in a getaway car after refusing to self-isolate on return from a trip as required for COVID-19 containment protocols… Read full story

Havoc In The Air! COVID-19: Aviation, Tourism Sectors In Disarray • 124,500 travel agencies jobs threatened

WHEN coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, China late last year, not many countries took notice, but by the turn of 2020 and the end of the first quarter of the year, the whole world had not only taken notice: millions of the citizens had become victims of the virus… Read full story

Ordering Controversy: The Pros And Cons Of Buhari’s Executive Order 10

Save for President William Henry Harrison, all United States presidents, beginning with George Washington in 1789, had issued one executive order or the other, and the practice of using such executive power also has its origin in the same United State, with the first ever executive order, issued on June 8, 1789 by… Read full story

Stop Nepotism, Embrace Others, Clark Tells Buhari

Elder statesman and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, on Friday, admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to drop the toga of nepotism and injustice against the South South, saying “things cannot continue this way… Read full story

Ibadan Records Third Killing In Two Weeks As 21-Yr-Old Lady Is Macheted To Death

One Grace Oshiagwu was macheted to death on Saturday by yet-to-be identified persons, in Ibadan, Oyo State. The deceased, a 21-year-old lady was killed in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area,Shasha, off the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway… Read full story

Pulling Down Christopher Columbus’ Buhari Statues

YOU may not like their reckless consumption of drugs, the airs they put on as “stars” and the pumped-up peacock ego sometimes exhibited by them at their apogee of stardom but the reality is that, popular culture musicians, that is indigenous African musicians and even Africanist musicians among them, are prophets of… Read full story

Do Black Lives Matter In Nigeria?

The sheer wickedness of his murder by the police turned George Floyd into a global figure as the world rose in one accord to condemn the inhuman treatment meted to him which resulted in his death. As soon as the video of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Department officer, kneeling on the neck of… Read full story

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING