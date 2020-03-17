Will this APC crisis end?

Who will save Adams Oshiomhole from being removed from office? There is a Yoruba saying that one who is digging a hole for his enemies to enter must be told not to dig it deep because he might be the one that will fall into it. Since Comrade Adams Oshiomhole became the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, his reign has not been a peaceful one.

He had said it publicly that he had enemies who were desperate to unseat him. But one has to ask, what did he do to those enemies? If the APC chairman did not commit any serious offence against his party members, then he should not panic.

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a three-man panel to look into the APC crisis. I believe something must have gone wrong between the national chairman and some of his members.

For me, the only institution that is well respected for being honourable and impartial in Nigeria is the court of law. It is only the court that can save Comrade Oshiomhole from being removed from office. But did he respect the court before now? He needs to reconcile with the aggrieved members of his party so that everything can go back to normal. A leader does not get angry and react neither does a good leader respond to all criticisms irrespective of where they are coming from.

