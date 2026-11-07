‘My history is traceable,’ Atiku replies Tinubu over comment on ex-VP’s university

…defends education investment, vows to be on 2027 ballot

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has responded to President Bola Tinubu’s comments on his investment in education, describing it as an attempt to distract Nigerians from the performance of the administration.

Reacting on Saturday through the Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said: “Again, Bola Tinubu has told Nigerians why they should not allow him to continue as president after his first tenure. He also chose to question my investment in education and ask how I built an educational institution while serving as Vice President.

“The answer is simple: my investment in education predates my time in public service. In 1993, I was laying the foundation for ABTI Academy. That Academy has since grown into the American University of Nigeria.

“That moment captures the difference between us. My history is traceable. I can show Nigerians how I built my name, achieved success in business and entered public leadership.

“A president who has plunged the country into a crushing cost-of-living crisis has no business asking Nigerians for another mandate. The real conversation about the 2027 election is how to repair the damage your government has done.

“You say Nigeria cannot return to subsidy and must move forward. But you cannot even tell Nigerians where you are taking them. Forward into deeper poverty, mounting debt, insecurity and mass unemployment?

“Since your inauguration in 2023, your leadership has become synonymous with hardship, pain and despair. Your record is a working example of how a country should not be led.

“You attack my Affordable Life campaign, but the people you are really attacking are the millions of Nigerians desperate for relief.

“You say Nigeria will never return to subsidised petrol prices. You are wrong. By the grace of the Almighty and with the mandate of the Nigerian people, I will restore a transparent, production-based subsidy tied to the local refining of fuel. Nigerians will benefit directly through lower energy costs, including the prices of petrol and diesel.

“My administration will make deliberate investments in social welfare and end the opaque system your government uses to divert money meant for economically vulnerable Nigerians.

“You attack my campaign because you know what it represents: an alternative to the hardship you have imposed on the people. You want me off the ballot at all costs, but the will of the Nigerian people will prevail. I will be on that ballot, and I will beat you decisively.

“After three and a half years in office, you have no achievements to campaign on. Your own record is the strongest campaign against you. My Affordable Life campaign will not be silenced. I will lead Nigeria back to prosperity, growth and development.”