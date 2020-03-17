Incessant strikes in Nigerian universities

Nigeria, we hail thee, everyone shouts. And sarcastically, I indeed hail thee, the giant of Africa where universities resume at varying dates owing to incessant strikes from all unions. It now seems like strikes are part of the school curriculum and any undergraduate that doesn’t experience industrial action seems not to have the complete school experience.

This is the pathetic conclusion of many Nigerian youths. And you can’t blame them; the status quo speaks for itself. A young girl that got admitted into the university in October 2018 after passing out of secondary school in July 2018, has had an experience that could best be described as eclectic, she was immediately welcomed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with an indefinite strike that lasted for months.

This was closely followed by another strike by the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) which was even worse. What was supposed to be few months became an unpredictable school calendar with another NASU strike. To make matters worse, ASUU has started a two-week warning strike to compel the government to toe its path on a particular policy. Not again. This is the cry of many Nigerian youths. It is high time Nigerian government woke up from its slumber. It should do the needful so that lecturers would stop hindering our path to attaining our academic dreams. They call us the future of Nigeria, but with the incessant strikes here and there, won’t our future as leaders become a mirage?

Wuraola Olagoke,

nifemiolagoke442@gmail.com