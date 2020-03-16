Osho-Virus, not 2023 virus ravaging APC, VON DG replies Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has faulted the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the latter’s insistence that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole should remain the party’s national chairman.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor in a statement at the weekend upbraided those pushing for the removal of the axed national chairman.

He further attributed the crisis rocking the party to the presidential aspiration of certain individuals whom he dismissed as inflicted with 2023 Virus.

But Okechukwu in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abuja accused Tinubu of glossing over the deep-seated discontent for the Comrade Oshiomhole’s leadership defect and gross misrule.

The statement entitled, “APC affliction: Osho Virus, not 2023,” the DG, VON submitted that, “if there is virus as our revered Asiwaju proclaimed? It is more of Osho-Virus than 2023 Virus!”

Okechukwu listed the loss of states like Bauchi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Sokoto to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party as one of the sins of Comrade Oshiomhole.

Describing the embattled national chairman of the party as a bull in the China shop that must be eased out, Okechukwu accused Oshiomhole of instigating crises in states chapters by using different modes that suited his whims and caprices to produce candidates for elective offices.

His statement read in part: “With the greatest respect to our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; we are passionate and loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level. Permit us to state without equivocation that, hitherto we held Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in high esteem and had high expectations of optimum performance and quality leadership from him. That explains why we the APC delegates nationwide unanimously and consensually elected him as sole chairmanship candidate two years ago.

“It is therefore with deep regret that two years down the line, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, now a bull in the China shop; in utter disregard to the high expectations of the responsibility entrusted on him, and the constitution of the APC has today committed without remorse or introspection 10 monumental cardinal sins against our great party, APC. If there is a virus as our revered Asiwaju proclaimed? It is more of Osho-Virus than 2023 Virus!

“With deep anguish and regret may we among a litany of woes, itemise the 10 Osho-Virus blunders as follows:

“Revival and Resurrection of collapsing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, a political party in 2018 was ravaged by internecine intra-party feud; to win more states like Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Sokoto, all strongholds of APC.

“Brazen Incompetence: The second revival of PDP is evidenced in the Bayelsa State imbroglio. It is our considered belief that no sane national chairman of a prominent political party would submit the name of an incumbent senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be deputy governor, without evaluating the strategic cost to the party. Most importantly, lack of diligent scrutiny of essential documents of the candidate, or one-man-show, points to Osho-Virus crass negligence and incompetence.

“Flagrant breach of APC’s constitution via elevation of crass dictatorship and deceptively masquerading sole proprietorship of APC in the guise of almighty party supremacy. We sincerely doubt whether Comrade Oshiomhole has taken time to peruse APC’s constitution, for if he has done, he could have been less narcissistic, less despotic and more collegiate in managing the party. For it is only super kings or despots that can impose national officers of the party in clear breach of APC’s constitution.

“Manipulating, corrupting and mangling the 2018 APC gubernatorial and legislative primary elections. Is it 2023 that made Comrade Oshiomhole to mismanage our primary? Is it 2023 that made Comrade Oshiomhole to nearly shunt Asiwaju who made him governor and chairman, by covertly printing ballot papers to favour Ambode for Lagos gubernatorial primary?

“Employing double standards: It is on record that Comrade Oshiomhole in his infinite self-survival-instinct ratified the Lagos gubernatorial primary election and which was not conducted by the APC Gubernatorial Primary Panel set up by him, but by Asiwaju’s men and did not ratify that conducted by Senator Amosun’s men at Ogun State? Is this kind of atrocity 2023 virus or Osho-Virus?

“Secondly Comrade ordered state chapters to choose between direct and indirect method of the primary election only to change the choice made by states depending on his whims and caprices. For instance, he changed that of Enugu State from indirect to direct in the midst of gubernatorial election.

“Thirdly, is 2023 or Osho-Virus responsible for favours Comrade dispenses at will, ‘that El-Rufai was the one who came to me crying to help him get rid of Shehu Sani and to replace him with his boy, Uba Sani and I sacrificed my comradeship with Shehu to please him.’ – Comrade Oshiomhole speaking.

“In his classical double standard paradigm he glossed over the suspension of his ward; whereas he ratified that of ward suspension of Barister Inua Abdulkadir, vice chairman North West. Is that 2023 or Osho-Virus?

“Covert use of the 2018 primary elections to empower his Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) native political structure. Not only did EPM members populate all state panels more than any other state, but they also headed about 10, as well as the most revered Appeal Panel. This way he not only violated the Federal Character Principle but also denied most states the golden opportunity of heading at least one panel. Is this gross nepotism 2023-virus?

“Insincerity: Comrade Oshiomhole celebrated the abolition of godfatherism in Edo State only to paradoxically deploy his handgun, the Edo Peoples Movement in a vainglorious plot to become the godfather. Is this 2023 or Osho-Virus?

“Erosion of Buhari’s 12 million vote-bank – Comrade Oshiomhole often displayed wanton narcissism and rascality in his dealings with state governors, members of NWC and party stakeholders by dishing out impulsive orders he could not condone when in office as governor; will if not stopped erode APC the famous Buhari’s 12 million vote-bank, especially when Mr President will not be in the ballot in 2023.

“Squandermania: Haphazard expenditure of party funds, such that more than N14billion realised from presidential, gubernatorial and legislative primary fees remain unaccounted for. Render account now Comrade Oshiomhole?

“Consequent upon the foregoing, we hereby passionately plead with our beloved President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the foremost leader of our great party, His Excellencies, Excellency Governors, Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members of National and State Assemblies and distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to save the soul of APC from further unknown consequences of Osho-Virus damage and destruction. He is a bull in the China shop!”