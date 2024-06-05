President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has stopped dancing and singing, but he keeps performing.

The President stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he inaugurated the extension of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway, popularly known as Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, also lauded Wike’s appointment as FCT minister as the best political appointment since the beginning of this current democratic dispensation.

He said; “Today’s commissioning is the fourth completed road that we have proudly unveiled in the Federal Capital Territory, all executed in less than one year. I am filled with gratitude to His Excellency Barrister Nyesom Wike and his team for their dedication and hard work in making this road a reality. These roads are tangible proof of our administration’s vision for a modern, prosperous and inclusive Federal Capital.

“One year ago, I promised to prioritize the transformation of our infrastructure networks, recognizing them as the … through which our economy thrives and our people connect. The extension of the ISEX represents more than just a road, it symbolises connectivity, accessibility and opportunity. It signifies our unwavering determination to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, ensuring that development is not confined to city centres, but reaches every corner of our great nation.

“But let us not forget that this is just one of the many projects that have been completed across the FCT. There are still many more strategic projects in the pipeline, each designed to address the evolving needs of our Federal Capital, from upgrading existing infrastructure, initiating new projects, we are laying the ground for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

“As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners.

“As I said the last time, Wike is a force of human nature. Love him, hate him, but you cannot ignore him. Because at every point in time, he is striving to redefine the meaning and concept of leadership.

Wike is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in this country, and we have to commend Mr. President for the vision, wisdom, and courage to appoint Barrister Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the FCT.

“There were loud protests when his name was initially mentioned, but I believe all my brothers and sisters who opposed his appointment are now hailing him.

He’s an exemplary leader worthy of emulation by us all. He’s a …, a very mercurial partner, unfortunately, leadership has turned down that tempo. The whole political space is populated by careful friends, but now he has stopped dancing, he has stopped singing, but he is still performing.

“In the coming months and years, we will continue to prioritise infrastructural development as a cornerstone of our Renewed Hope Agenda. We remain committed to delivering on our promises, empowering our people, and building a nation that we can all be proud of.”

Earlier, the FCT minister disclosed that the current FCT administration under his watch has constructed 170km worth of roads in the nation’s capital.

He stated that the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway were awarded in January 2010 at a cost of 17 billion naira. In 2023, it was revised to 18 billion naira.

He said, “Mr. President, it may also interest you that when we came on board, all the many roads within the city, Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Wuye, and other areas, you can see a total rehabilitation of those streets just to give it what it is supposed to be. It is not less than 170km when you add them up. It is important to let you know, but we don’t believe that we should begin to go an inaugurate such projects. But just for the record, it is when we came on board that all those things are wearing a new look.

“This project we are about to inaugurate today, this project was awarded in January 2010, at the cost of 17 billion naira. In 2023, it was revised to 18 billion naira.

“The contractor can attest to the fact that we are not owing a dime as far as this road is concerned. It is fully paid, and it is because of your directive embedded in the Renewed Hope Agenda that, all ongoing must be completed and we are happy that the residents of Abuja can see the new look of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Executive Secretary has told you about the second phase, which is being handled by the CGC at the cost of not less than 91 billion naira,which was awarded by the previous administration. Mr President, I can tell you that that project is very, very key to changing the landscape of Abuja if that project is completed, which has not less than 10 bridges. I can assure by the grace of God that we are going to complete that project and then we would invite you to come and inaugurate it.”