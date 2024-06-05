President Bola Tinubu has explained the rationale behind nominating Nyesom Wike, a member of the opposition, as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tinubu highlighted that this decision aims to redefine the concept of leadership in Nigeria.

Describing Wike’s appointment as one of the best in the history of Nigeria’s current democratic era, Tinubu emphasized the significance of selecting individuals based on merit and capability rather than political affiliation.

The President made these remarks on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the extensions of the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX) and the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) to the Southern Parkway, which has been renamed the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu praised Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister, calling it the best political appointment since the start of the current democratic era.

He remarked Wike has ceased his public displays of dancing and singing, yet continues to deliver outstanding performances in his role.

ALSO READ: OPay resumes onboarding new users

“As we celebrate this achievement, it is crucial once again to acknowledge the concerted efforts of the FCT Minister, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike and his team, all stakeholders involved, including private sector partners.

“As I said the last time, Wike is a force of human nature. Love him, hate him, but you cannot ignore him. Because at every point in time, he is striving to redefine the meaning and concept of leadership. Wike is one of the best appointments ever made in the history of the current democratic dispensation in this country, and we have to commend Mr President for the vision, wisdom, and courage to appoint Barrister Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the FCT.

“There were loud protests when his name was initially mentioned, but I believe all my brothers and sisters who opposed his appointment are now hailing him. He’s an exemplary leader, worthy of emulation by us all. He’s a …, a very mercurial partner, unfortunately, leadership has turned down that tempo. The whole political space is populated by careful friends, but now he has stopped dancing, he has stopped singing, but he is still performing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE