Former Senator and Civil Rights Activist, Shehu Sani, has expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of men’s penile organs being mutilated due to domestic disputes in Nigeria.

In response to a recent case where a housewife in Kaduna cut off her husband’s manhood, Sani, in an interview with DAILY POST in Abuja on Wednesday, called for the implementation of strict protective laws to address this violent act.

He emphasised the urgency of legal protection for men against such assaults, stating, “The woman who cut the manhood of her husband in Kaduna has committed a serious crime.

“The rising cases of violence against manhood demand a specific law to protect it against being abused.”

Sani argued that the punishment for such offences should be severe, ensuring the protection of men from having their genitals denigrated, insulted, injured, or amputated.

He highlighted that appropriate sanctions are necessary so men can “live their full lives” without fear of such violent acts.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE