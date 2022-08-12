Widow, four children rendered homeless in Imo

A widow, Mrs Precious Njideka Iwunze and her four children have been rendered homeless in her matrimonial home by her late husband’s brother Ugochujwu Iwunze.

The incident occurred on Sunday 31st July 2022, after the death of her husband.

Mrs Precious Iwunze, the wife of late Chinagorom Iwunze of Umuneke Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was refused access to her late husband’s home by Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze who is now at large.

The representative of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) in Imo State, Mrs Ukachi Uka in the company of the chairperson of Imo State chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ), Dr Dorothy Nnaji, and some members of Imo State Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) when they visited Iwunze family compound in Umuneke Mbieri on Thursday 4th August 2022, confirmed to newsmen that the widow with her four children three boys and a girl with their belongings were still outside their home.

The widow Iwunze, while speaking to the Coordinator of Mbaitoli East Development Area, Hon Ugonna Achiko who visited her on behalf of the Imo State Government to restore the widow back to her home and other people around, pointed out that her late husband’s younger brother, Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze has refused her access to her late husband’s apartments in the family house.

The widow stated that she and her children had been sleeping outside for more than a month now.

According to her, all efforts made by people within to appeal to Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze to change his decision proved abortive as he insisted that the widow and her children will never gain access to their late husband and father’s apartment in the compound, insisting that she must swear an oath before their family deity.

It will be noted that on Monday 1st of August 2022, Imo NAWOJ, Human Rights, NUJ reported the matter at Mbieri police division.

The DPO acting on the report invited Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze and his late brother’s wife, and after cross-examination, Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze was directed to open the rooms for his late brother’s widow and he promised to do it on Thursday 4th August 2022.

She said that after the oath-taking on the agreed day, Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze absconded.

As of the time of filling this report, the widow, Mrs Precious Iwunze and her four children are still locked outside while her late husband’s brother, Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze has gone into hiding.

The widow with tears in her eyes has passionately appealed to Imo State Government, the police and Imo people to come to her rescue.

