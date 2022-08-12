You may never get your dream job. Here’s why

What beats the feeling of having a job you’ve desired all your life? Undoubtedly, it’s sad when you wait a long time for your dream job to come true, and it never does for a long time.

There’s the feeling that you’ve lost and you can never measure up since what you’ve desired for such a long time does not come to fruition. In this article are the reasons you may never get your dream job.

You have probably being doing somethings the wrong way. That has to be the case. Below are the reasons you MAY never get your dream job.

Why you may never get your dream job

1. You don’t reach out

It’s a common belief that fear is one major factor that holds people back when it comes to making decisions that pertains to the fulfilment of what truly counts, in this case, your dream. But for context’s sake, we’ll be looking at the fear of reaching out. You don’t reach out to people to let them know what your intentions are. You get overwhelmed with what ifs and end up doing nothing. You should reach out to people as often as you can. You’re the one with a dream that needs to be fulfilled not them.

Some have the question, “How can I reach out, and where?” There are various platforms that you can link up with people- LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, even WhatsApp. Reach out to people to let them know that you are interested in a particular kind of job. It’s not sure that you’ll get a positive response, BUT you hold back because of this assumption. You should also ask yourself, “What if I get a positive response?”

There is no reward for giving up because of doubts. If you’ll ever give up, do so because you have a VALID reason for it.

2. You’re dealing with imposter syndrome

Imposter syndrome gives you the impression that you are not capable of taking on your dream job, even if you’ve given yourself to constantly preparing ahead for when you get the job.

You constantly give in to the feeling of fraud and that if you ever get the job, your employer would be making a great mistake because you think you’ll let them down. You also think it will be a disgrace at the end for you so, you just hold back and give in to the “lie” that you will go back and get more qualified before you get the opportunity.

Then in the long-run, you’ll discover that you spent a chunk of your life “getting” better and missing the opportunities that come your way.

3. You miss out on opportunities

The reason you may never get your dream job is because you are always waiting for a better opportunity to come. Some let opportunities slide because of the pay, location, the role, and other reasons known to them.





It’s important to know that on the other side of your fears are opportunities that could cause a shift in your career. So instead of giving in to fear, face your fears and embrace the opportunities on the other side.

In all you do, don’t ever miss out on opportunities that are within your reach. Don’t let your opportunities meet you unprepared.

4. You are not taking on seemingly small jobs

For reasons known to you, which may not exclude pride, you refuse small jobs because you want to start the big things. So, you ignore the 1000 small jobs coming at you because you are waiting for the next big job that would fit into your dreams.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with starting small. Starting small does not in anyway belittle the “weight” that your dream job carries. It builds you up for the responsibilities, ahead.

5. You have stopped trying

What’s in it for you if you stop trying? You might get frustrated about the fact that you take the bold step of reaching out to people and organizations BUT you get rejected.

Don’t stop shooting your shots. A wise man once said that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

6. Lack of preparedness

When the opportunity you’ve been waiting all your life for comes, and you are not prepared, it could move on to the next prepared person. You want a job abroad, and you don’t have an international passport or you know next to nothing about their culture. That’s evidence that you’re not prepared. Or you want to be a programmer and you know nothing about how to operate a computer system. You want to work as a photographer and you don’t know the basics of handling a camera. You’ll get your dream job until you are qualified for it.

7. You’re not making efforts

You expect that the opportunities will find you so all you do is just sit around hoping and talking about it. Oh well, opportunities will not always fly to meet you while you are idle. Show up so that you and your dream job could meet halfway.

Finally, this is not to say that you must know ALL there is to your dream job. You could learn on the job and get better. Know the basics and keep learning. You’ll never get to the point where there’s nothing more to learn. As the world is evolving so should your knowledge about a subject matter grow.

