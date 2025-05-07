Why we organised capacity development workshop for management — FRIN DG

Director-General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Zacharia Buba Yaduma, said the institute organised a human capacity development workshop to equip its management staff and heads of outstations with the tools, knowledge, and mindset required to lead effectively, uphold transparency, and drive impactful research that addresses Nigeria’s environmental challenges.

He said this while giving his opening address at the opening ceremony of a five-day capacity development workshop held at FRIN headquarters in Ibadan.

He said, “As the Director-General of FRIN, I am deeply committed to fostering an environment where innovation, integrity, and collaboration thrive. Our mandate at FRIN being to conduct cutting-edge research in forestry, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable environmental management demands not only technical expertise but also visionary leadership and a steadfast commitment to accountability.

“Leadership is not merely a position,” he added. “It is a responsibility to inspire, guide, and empower others toward a shared goal. At FRIN, our leaders whether at the headquarters or in our outstations across Nigeria’s ecological zones play a critical role in shaping the future of forestry and environmental sustainability.”

In his welcome address, Dr Benson Osikabor, Director of Research, said, “FRIN has a proud legacy of driving cutting-edge research and sustainable practices to safeguard our environment. However, the challenges we face today —climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and the need for inclusive governance— demand that we sharpen our skills, embrace innovation, and lead with unwavering accountability.

“This workshop is designed to equip you with the tools, knowledge, and strategies to excel in these areas. Over the next five days, we will engage in robust discussions, practical sessions, and collaborative learning to strengthen our capacity to lead effectively, manage resources responsibly, and leverage research for impactful outcomes.”

The lead facilitator at the workshop was the Head of Human Resources at the Federal Ministry of Environment, Omoh Umasabor Eshakas.

