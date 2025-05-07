Nuclear power: Lack of willingness, not expertise, hindering investment in Nigeria —Samuel Ajayi, researcher

Samuel Ajayi graduated with a first class degree from the University of Ibadan, a masters in Radiation and Health Physics from the same university and a PhD in Physics, with specialisation in experimental Nuclear Physics from Florida State University. Ajayi, who is passionate about nuclear physics research with applications for health, energy, and national security, speaks on the potential for clean energy production from nuclear sources, among other issues in this interview with PAUL OMOROGBE.

What informed your choice to study nuclear physics?

A number of factors informed my choice of nuclear physics. The working principle of the X-ray machine for diagnosis in medicine was one of the motivations for me. I went to a facility where X-rays were used for medical imaging, and learning that this medical breakthrough was because physicists understood the structure of the atom encouraged me as a physicist. The courses I did on Nuclear Physics and how it holds potential for power generation really encouraged me too. For my master’s programme at the University of Ibadan, I studied Radiation and Health Physics because of this passion

How did your background and the environment you grew up in affect your current career?

I grew up in an area called Ososami in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. I went to public secondary schools (Baptist Secondary School and Oladipo Alayande School of Science) where I first developed my love for the sciences. I attended a UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations) centre, Mustard Seed Unilab in the area, where the founder Mr John Okuwobi, who also studied Physics, in a way motivated me to study Physics. I was already doing excellently with my Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry so choosing Physics was an easy decision, as I loved to understand the reason behind how things work.

Tell us about your work so far in the field.

My research deals with understanding the structure of the atomic nucleus, and properties which can have applications in medicine, forensics and energy.

I investigated the excited states of different isotopes to find new gamma rays from them, and understand the properties of the states. The properties include the energy levels, the lifetimes or half-life, angular momentum, parities, and so on. I investigated four atomic nuclei from the chart of nuclides at John D Fox Linear Superconducting Accelerator Laboratory at Florida State University. The nuclei are 59Co, 61Co, 59Ni and 62Ni. I discovered many new gamma rays, energy levels, spins (angular momentum) and parities in the nuclei studied.

I also calculated the lifetimes and half-lives for relevant excited states in the nuclei. The application of this in the medical field for example will be when new radioisotopes are to be chosen for use in medical imaging and radiotherapy. The properties of nuclei to be used were considered based on the gamma ray energies, their half-lives, other radiations they emit. I have performed research at the top nuclear physics facilities in the world, like the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and the Facility for Rare Isotope Beam in Michigan, both in the United States

Of what usefulness is nuclear physics in a developing country like Nigeria?

Nigeria can benefit from the production of radioisotopes for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The gamma rays, beta particles, and alpha particles are very important in this area. Nigeria can also generate nuclear power free from carbon emissions. Nuclear forensics is also an aspect Nigeria can benefit from. The method used for my research is gamma spectroscopy, and this can be used to identify potentially harmful materials, which can find their way into the hands of terror groups

Do you think a dearth of professionals in this field will hinder investment in it?

I don’t think the problem Nigeria has is the scarcity of professionals, but the lack of willingness to invest. Investment will attract the professionals who are scattered across the globe. It is the investment in nuclear physics facilities that shows that Nigeria is serious, not when the leaders spend billions of naira on cars, yachts, or renovating their personal houses.

What are the opportunities and threats to the use of nuclear facilities, especially for power generation in Nigeria?

With nuclear physics facilities, there’s an opportunity to revolutionise the health sector and save many cancer patients who lack access to treatment. There’s also an opportunity here for stable power generation. There’s also an opportunity to stay ahead of terrorists using forensics capabilities and prevent smuggling of dangerous nuclear materials. Threats will be safety issues around radiation leakage to the environment, and nuclear physicists, radiation and health physicists have been trained to handle this. There is a risk of occupational dosage too for working in a radiation area, but regular measurements of radiation absorbed by different parts of the body help in knowing whether to continue working in a radiation area or not. There are radiation limits for workers that must be strictly adhered to.

Is nuclear energy renewable energy or is it simply a form of clean energy?

Nuclear energy is not renewable because the nuclear fuel, which is usually enriched Uranium (235U), is used up during the fission reaction that generates the energy. They are, however, sustainable because a little quantity of nuclear fuel can generate energy that lasts for a long time. Nuclear energy is clean energy in the sense that it does not generate the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and the likes that result in global warming. Spent nuclear fuels, however, need to be disposed safely with shielding in deep underground repositories to avoid radiation contamination from them.

Do you sincerely think Nigeria should go into nuclear for electricity?

I think Nigeria should go into nuclear for electricity generation. Like I mentioned earlier, this energy is sustainable. In theory, 1kg of enriched Uranium can produce 15MW of electricity over a period of one day. The energy released by the fission reaction with 1 kg of Uranium is equivalent to that released by 1.5 million kg of coal.

There are Uranium deposits in Nigeria; what we need to do is to start tapping into this potential. There will be a need for the enrichment of this Uranium (converting from Uranium -238 to Uranium – 235), and we can either work with countries that already have this technology or start developing ours.

Niger for example is already mining their own Uranium which supplies much of the needed nuclear fuel in Europe. If Nigeria is serious, a sort of agreement can be reached with different countries to import enriched Uranium while developing our own enrichment capabilities.

As for the nuclear reactor, I’m aware there was an agreement the Nigerian government had many years ago with some foreign countries to build some in Nigeria. This can be looked into again, and work can start to get this going. This can solve Nigeria’s electricity problem if properly implemented.

