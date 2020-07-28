Why we gave out facemasks in pairs —EETF

The need to maintain personal hygiene while preventing Covid-19 is the reason an environment group, Eleven Eleven Twelve Foundation (EETF), gave out facemasks in pairs to the public.

The exercise which began three weeks ago, at three different locations in Ibadan, Oyo State has seen EETF give out 3,000 facemasks to residents in the city.

EETF is carrying out the exercise with the support of the Oyo State Ministry of Health.

OluwayemisiAdeegbe, an EETF volunteer, spoke to Ecoscope after the recent facemask distribution at Eleyele area of Ibadan.

She said, “We started the exercise three weeks ago at New Garage. We share a thousand pieces at each location.

“We want to contribute our quota to help the government in reducing the spread of coronavirus and eventually eradicate it.”

EETF has determined to continue the exercise at different locations in the city until the pandemic is over, the next location being Sango.

“We also sensitise the public on hygiene with help of environmental health officers. We are collaborating with environmental health officers on the proper use of facemasks. It should not be placed under the chin and proper hygiene.”

Adeegbe added that, “We are actually giving out a pair to one person. This is so that when one is in use, you can wash the other.

“We also sensitised them on general environmental hygiene.”

She said that all these efforts by EETF are in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.