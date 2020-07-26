Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 40,532 after 555 new infections

By Tribune Online
Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 26th of July 2020, 555 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 40532 cases have been confirmed, 17374 cases have been discharged and 858 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(156), Kano(65), Ogun(57), Plateau(54), Oyo(53), Benue(43), FCT(30), Ondo(18), Kaduna(16), Akwa Ibom(13), Gombe(13), Rivers(12), Ekiti(9), Osun(8), Cross River(3), Borno(2), Edo(2), Bayelsa(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,45612,1772,087192
FCT3,4812,3871,05341
Oyo2,5701,3981,14824
Edo2,1676811,40977
Rivers1,6522861,31452
Kano1,5202541,21353
Delta1,46479063440
Kaduna1,3653211,03212
Ogun1,3012461,03223
Ondo1,06159144822
Plateau83436944619
Ebonyi75915558024
Enugu74129942517
Katsina73326144923
Kwara71149320216
Borno6111755935
Gombe5712752123
Bauchi538951613
Abia5361064264
Imo4653481089
Osun44321921410
Benue337278536
Bayelsa3275525121
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa3081871138
Akwa Ibom221931217
Niger1682313312
Sokoto153013716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra132457512
Ekiti11356552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe664548
Taraba5443110
Cross River402893
Kogi5032

