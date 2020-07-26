Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 40,532 after 555 new infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.
“On the 26th of July 2020, 555 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 40532 cases have been confirmed, 17374 cases have been discharged and 858 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(156), Kano(65), Ogun(57), Plateau(54), Oyo(53), Benue(43), FCT(30), Ondo(18), Kaduna(16), Akwa Ibom(13), Gombe(13), Rivers(12), Ekiti(9), Osun(8), Cross River(3), Borno(2), Edo(2), Bayelsa(1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|14,456
|12,177
|2,087
|192
|FCT
|3,481
|2,387
|1,053
|41
|Oyo
|2,570
|1,398
|1,148
|24
|Edo
|2,167
|681
|1,409
|77
|Rivers
|1,652
|286
|1,314
|52
|Kano
|1,520
|254
|1,213
|53
|Delta
|1,464
|790
|634
|40
|Kaduna
|1,365
|321
|1,032
|12
|Ogun
|1,301
|246
|1,032
|23
|Ondo
|1,061
|591
|448
|22
|Plateau
|834
|369
|446
|19
|Ebonyi
|759
|155
|580
|24
|Enugu
|741
|299
|425
|17
|Katsina
|733
|261
|449
|23
|Kwara
|711
|493
|202
|16
|Borno
|611
|17
|559
|35
|Gombe
|571
|27
|521
|23
|Bauchi
|538
|9
|516
|13
|Abia
|536
|106
|426
|4
|Imo
|465
|348
|108
|9
|Osun
|443
|219
|214
|10
|Benue
|337
|278
|53
|6
|Bayelsa
|327
|55
|251
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Nasarawa
|308
|187
|113
|8
|Akwa Ibom
|221
|93
|121
|7
|Niger
|168
|23
|133
|12
|Sokoto
|153
|0
|137
|16
|Adamawa
|140
|46
|85
|9
|Anambra
|132
|45
|75
|12
|Ekiti
|113
|56
|55
|2
|Kebbi
|90
|4
|79
|7
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Yobe
|66
|4
|54
|8
|Taraba
|54
|43
|11
|0
|Cross River
|40
|28
|9
|3
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
555 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-156
Kano-65
Ogun-57
Plateau-54
Oyo-53
Benue-43
FCT-30
Ondo-18
Kaduna-16
Akwa Ibom-13
Gombe-13
Rivers-12
Ekiti-9
Osun-8
Cross River-3
Borno-2
Edo-2
Bayelsa-1
40,532 confirmed
17,374 discharged
858 deaths pic.twitter.com/ERchB70Hm3
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 26, 2020
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE