Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 40,532 after 555 new infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 26th of July 2020, 555 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 40532 cases have been confirmed, 17374 cases have been discharged and 858 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(156), Kano(65), Ogun(57), Plateau(54), Oyo(53), Benue(43), FCT(30), Ondo(18), Kaduna(16), Akwa Ibom(13), Gombe(13), Rivers(12), Ekiti(9), Osun(8), Cross River(3), Borno(2), Edo(2), Bayelsa(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,456 12,177 2,087 192 FCT 3,481 2,387 1,053 41 Oyo 2,570 1,398 1,148 24 Edo 2,167 681 1,409 77 Rivers 1,652 286 1,314 52 Kano 1,520 254 1,213 53 Delta 1,464 790 634 40 Kaduna 1,365 321 1,032 12 Ogun 1,301 246 1,032 23 Ondo 1,061 591 448 22 Plateau 834 369 446 19 Ebonyi 759 155 580 24 Enugu 741 299 425 17 Katsina 733 261 449 23 Kwara 711 493 202 16 Borno 611 17 559 35 Gombe 571 27 521 23 Bauchi 538 9 516 13 Abia 536 106 426 4 Imo 465 348 108 9 Osun 443 219 214 10 Benue 337 278 53 6 Bayelsa 327 55 251 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 308 187 113 8 Akwa Ibom 221 93 121 7 Niger 168 23 133 12 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 132 45 75 12 Ekiti 113 56 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 66 4 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 40 28 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

