We’ve spent over N3bn on COVID-19 with no kobo from FG — Emmanuel

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and international donor agencies.

“I have not received a kobo from the Federal Government for the treatment of COVID-19 cases and I have spent over N3billion on COVID-19. “The reagent we use for the testing of samples cost millions of naira. All patients of COVID-19 we accept and take in are tested free.

We take care of all their medical expenses and we feed them three square meals for free. “We have the best medical equipment; three containers of medical equipment have arrived the state as we speak and we are really committed to the fight against COVID-19,” the governor said.

Addressing residents of the state at the weekend in a virtual broadcast, Governor Emmanuel, who explained that his government was tackling community transmission of the pandemic added that the easing of the interstate lockdown has led to influx of people from other states, with two noticeable cases.

Emmanuel, who identified the two new cases as Akwa Ibom indigenes, lamented that the victims had already breached the COVID-19 safety protocol by having contact with family members before being tracked for isolation, quarantine and treatment.

He said such unguided behaviour by incoming travellers into the state has placed an additional burden on the government who would undergo the tedious process of contact-tracing for the family members and other close associates of the victims.

The governor maintained that the dusk-to-dawn curfew from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am was still in force and enjoined local residents to imbibe the already laid down safety measures as enunciated by the Incident Management Committee (IMC) of COVID-19 chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekeuwem.

