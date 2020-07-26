Eid al-Adha celebrations: Act according to established Covid-19 protocols, NSCIA tells Muslims

As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal.

The Apex Islamic body in Nigeria in a press release, signed by its Deputy Secretary General, Professor Salisu Shehu and made available to Tribune Online, urged the faithful to act according to established Covid-19 protocols in their communities while celebrating the festival.

The body stated that Eid al-Adha, also known as “Feast of Sacrifice” was “not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of Shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, communal, national, environmental and health components, among others”.

“As Eid al-Adha knocks the door, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers.

“Muslims are enjoined to note that Eid al-Adha is not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of Shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, communal, national, environmental and health components, among others. This is to say that it is not over until it is over.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the fundamental goal of Shari’ah or “divine guidance”, popularly construed as “Islamic Law”, which is a more befitting interpretation of its component, “fiqh”, is security.

“In Islam, this security operates at five cardinal levels, otherwise referred to as maqaasidus shari’ah or objectives of Shari’ah. These are the security of religion, life, intellect, procreation and property.

“These objectives of Shari’ah are basic necessities for existence in every human society and every society is duty-bound to protect them.

“The steps taken to contain COVID-19, including restrictions in the observance of our cherished religious activities, are in furtherance of the letter and spirit of maqaasid shari’ah.

“Every discerning Muslim is aware that the prevailing doctrine of necessity due to Coronavirus is not just a Nigerian issue, it is a global matter of concern.

“As it is not yet over, Muslims should continue to act according to the established protocol in their various communities and locations in Nigeria during the forthcoming Eid al-Adha,” the NSCIA stated.

It urged Muslims in places where restrictions gave been lifted on congregational prayers to observe their Eid prayers with necessary safety measures, including wearing facemasks and social distancing.

The NSCIA directed Muslims in places where there is still ban on congregational gatherings to be law-abiding.

“In places where restrictions have been lifted from congregational prayers, Muslims should observe their Eid prayers while still taking necessary safety measures regarding personal hygiene, facial masks and social distancing.

“It is even advisable that in such places, massive gatherings at one Eid ground in a big city should be avoided. Rather the Eid could be performed in area-Mosques to avoid unmanageable crowds.

“However, in places where the ban on public congregational prayers and socio-religious gatherings is still in force, Muslims are directed to be law-abiding while appreciating that intentions supersede actions and actions are judged on the basis of intentions, as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said (Buhari and Muslim),” the body directed the faithful.

The apex Islamic body in the country called on Nigerian Muslims who missed out on this year’s Hajj due to the ban on international pilgrims by the Saudi Arabian authorities to consider using part of their funds meant for the pilgrimage for charitable causes.

“With Hajj 2020 being suspended for international participants, save for those in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the NSCIA calls on Nigerian Muslims who had intended Hajj but could not actualise their intention to consider using part (if not all) of the funds meant for the pilgrimage for charitable causes that are capable of earning them the reward of Hajj and much more.

“For those who are willing to spend on charity but lack the trusted and assured channel to execute such, the NSCIA has a special agency registered solely for implementing social and charity projects – Mission for Education, Socials and Health (MESH). MESH can be contacted via: meshnigeria@gmail.com or telephone number, 08099332299,” it stated.

The NSCIA then congratulates the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the occasion of this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations, adding that, “We pray to Allah to grant us the opportunity to witness many more of it.”

