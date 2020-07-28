Dairy farming in Nigeria: Past, present and future

Agriculture
By Adekunle E. Ayandele
farming

CONSIDERING the wide gap between the Nigerian ever growing population and its rising demand for the available dairy products, one is forced to seek to know when the nation will significantly improve domestic production to meet consumption. According to statistics provided by the National Livestock Transformation, Nigeria, and ridiculously so, produces 526,000 litres as against the demand for about 1.2 million litres per annum. Hence, the country has been reportedly paying close toa whooping sum of $1.3 billion annually onimporting powdered milk to be re-constituted into various products.

Literatures and records of events show that modern dairy production (averagely sustainable) in Nigeria is dated back to about 2-3 decades ago. It is within this period that Shonga Dairies located in Tsonga, Edu Local Government in Kwara State, the basic reference of this article, was birthed. During this period, the government policy on backward integration for processors was to source 5% raw materials locally.

According to a story published on Reuters in 2011 with the title ‘Zimbabwe farmers, a boom for Nigeria agriculture,” the Kwara State Government under Dr. Bukola Saraki received white farmers who were ejected from Zimbabwe by the late President Robert Mugabe. A thousand hectares of land was allocated to each farmer, 5 of which formed dairy milk clusters. They were reported to have the capacity to produce around 50,000 litres of milk daily, hoping to bridge a significant gap in the domestic production and supply of raw milk to a dairy industry feeding Nigerians with apparently inferior powdered milk. That was promising! About 800 gravid jersey cows were imported from South Africa and multi-million facilities were set up. However, as of 2013 when I interned at one of the dairy farms, only an average of about 2,500-3,000 litres were delivered to the central collection plant where Friesland Campina WAMCO came to pick them and moved to Lagos every two days.

Shonga Dairies was supposed to be the biggest establishment delivering raw milk to processors and replication of its structure would have seen Nigerians consume healthy, hygienically processed milk. This would have also reduced importation of dairy products significantly.

 

Today

As I write today, the 5 cluster dairy farms of Shonga Dairies are a shadow of themselves. The massive investments in the past decade has gone down the drain. During my last visit in 2015, at least 3 of the farmers already left while the remaining 2 are possibly drawing their exit plan. Though I do not want to talk about the financial misadventure and terms’ inconsistencies and failure that led to this fatality, it is important to mention that for a Public-Private-Partnership as such, it is crucial that the terms aretransparent so that successive government can easily continue with the project.

This failure seems to be recurring and consistent when compared to how in 1992, a census undertaken for processing plants built by the government put the number of plants to 63 across the country. According to the National Livestock Project Division in a 1992 National Dairy Survey, most of these plants are no more functional and never delivered any return on investment.

The only source of raw materials for processors today remain agro-pastoralists/herders. Their production is inefficient, inconsistent and unhygienic. There is a need for more community of milk producers, and collaborations to produce efficiently to be able to deliver to processors. Without this, bulk of our dairy consumption will still be imported, and unabated foreign reserves depletion will continue.

 

What this means for Nigeria

If this cycle of wastes continues, we will spend more money importing inferior dairy products and will never get to develop our local dairy industry. The massive dairy market will remain untapped, just as we will have millions of unemployed individuals that could be productive in building the dairy industry.

 

The new government policy and the potential impacts

In a report published earlier this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria listed the 6 companies licensed to import milk and its products into the country. These include FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Chi Limited, TG Arla Dairy Products Ltd, Promasidor Nig. Ltd., Nestle Nig. Plc and Integrated Dairies Ltd. These are the companies that keyed into the backward integration policy (revised) of the federal government, demanding that 10% of their raw materials (milk) be locally sourced. This is to improve local production and develop the country dairy industry gradually. FrieslandCampina WAMCO started the backward integration before now and an impressive transformation has been witnessed in the local dairy sector with social and economic development as evidence.

 

What we should be doing towards the next 10 years

Breeding – Nigeria cattle population is reportedly estimated to be around 20 million and less than 2 million are producing milk. These 2 million have an average production of about 550,000 litres per annum, with a poor production of 1 litre per cow. If in the next 10 years we hope to significantly bridge the gap between local production and importation, we should be (cross) breeding aggressively now. Records from offspring of successful crosses between milk type breed like Holstein and our native white Fulani showed average of 10 litres of milk per day being produced. With 3 million of these offspring before 2030, we can be confident of producing about 70% of our consumed milk. For this to happen, we must be deliberate and long-term oriented.

Unfortunately, cross breeding success in Nigeria is poor especially via artificial insemination technique. I had direct conversations with many farmers who are now willing to buy dairy breed bulls as an alternative. This means stakeholders in the industry must be ready to invest in training experts abroad. A two-week visit to Netherlands is never going to be enough to learn the art of economically viable and sustainable dairy production and management. There are lots of scholarships available to students across multiple fields which has not amounted to much meaningful progress in such fields. Sadly, a promising field like Agriculture has little or none of such. It is not possible to grow by chance. I should also add that a strong research and development laboratory must be created for the dairy sector and be utilized by these trained experts so that they will be able to catch up with global developments and trends in the industry. The result of this will be adequate training of livestock extension agents that will be able to train agro-pastoralists and herders on hygienic milking procedures, so that our food safety is well guaranteed. WAMCO and a few processors are doing a good job establishing milk collection centres to offtake milk from agro-pastoralists. However, it is impossible to rule out the possibility of most of this milk failing microbial and somatic cells count test – these, coupled with fat and protein percentage form the legislation definition of milk in Europe and other developed nations and, this being the standard, ours should not be different.

Another crucial point to focus on is feed availability which may cause major shifts in production seasonally. We need to start growing lots of pastures, fed on irrigation if need be. This will reduce the traditional nomadism and allow herders to embrace ranching – which is a needed program if we want to improve our livestock industry and reduce herders-farmers clash to the barest minimum.

In conclusion, it is important that as individual, conglomerates, and organizations are eager to invest in the dairy industry, establishing a strong dairy farmer cooperative will be necessary. It is noteworthy to mention that the major reason for the revolution in India dairy industry (India is the second largest cattle milk producer in the world after the U.S.)was an efficient farmer’s cooperative. In fact, some of the top world dairy processing companies are cooperative owned. An example is Amul in India jointly owned by about 3.6 million milk producers in Gujarat. Fonterra in New Zealand, Arla foods in Sweden and Denmark, FrieslandCampina in Netherland are other common examples. Dairy cooperatives are perfect examples of actors of policies and are important stakeholders when it comes to making decisions that affect them. It also makes elimination of middlemen easy and enables market and price determination and regulation. It is also important than the government provide subsidies for farmers because dairy farming is rarely profitable. This probably explains why farmers in countries with favourable weather and high yielding cattle breed still enjoy good subsidies from their government; Nigeria should do the same.

  • Ayandele, a dairy scientist writes from Christian Albrechts University, Kiel, Germany

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 40,532 as 555 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story
The dust is yet to settle over claim and counterclaim on the list of lawmakers in the eighth and previous assemblies who benefitted from contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission  (NDDC) as the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) claims the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs actually listed the names of the…Read Full Story
Now, if the seller does not sell, what shall the buyer buy? Fear of death and disease has emptied the entertainment shelf of life everywhere. It is worse in Nigeria. There is nothing new on DSTV again to kill boredom and entertain us. No movie. No sports. What is shown as football is just a mimic of the real thing… Read Full Story
SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has denied media reports that the commission under him misappropriated the sum of N329 billion recovered for the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC). Magu denied what he termed… Read Full Story
GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State says his administration has expended over N3 billion to contain the spread of COVID-19, but that such feat was achieved without commensurate support from the Federal Government in spite of billions of cash donated by individuals, corporate bodies, local and… Read Full Story
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) in the non-interest intervention programmesthat engage in diversion of funds risk a penalty at its maximum financing rate at the time of the infraction and such (PFIs)Read Full Story
The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, has asked the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to rise above cheap politics in his criticisms of the state’s Prosperity Bond unveiled last Wednesday… Read Full Story
The 21st century has witnessed a major rise in digital technology as life and living are integrated and made easier by the evolving technology. The economic system was not left out as innovative features continue to be released which resulted in birth of Bitcoin in 2008… Read Full Story
Several attributes make great leaders. However, two of them stand out. These are paying attention to details and the ability to think through a problem… Read Full Story
What’s the best way to lead your team? Should you demonstrate with examples, motivate followers to keep going or provide team members with time and space to thrive or fail on their terms?… Read Full Story
A trending video of a young lady, Towobola, being maltreated and dehumanised by policemen attached to Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos but on a mission in Ibadan, Oyo State has, for the umpteenth time, showcased the low quality of some police personnel deployed to combat violent crimes in the country. This class of personnel is either not adequately trained and not teachable, or it is utterly incorrigible… Read Full Story
On May 14 this year, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo of Brazil, announced that he will be stepping down by 31 August, a year before his mandate is due to end. A distinguished diplomat, he was elected to the post in May 2013… Read Full Story
Reputation is what people think you are based on the you that is revealed to them. Character, however, is really who you are when no one is watching you or breathing down your neck and there is no fear of penalty or the need to put up a good appearance. The real challenge of responsible conduct is, if your character… Read Full Story
As this year’s Eid al-Adha nears, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has told Muslims to remember that they are living in unusual times where normalcy has become abnormal… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Food Security: Stakeholders, scientists harp on application of biotechnology

Agriculture

COVID-19 INTERVENTION: Agric For Food And Job Plan Kicks Off In Katsina As Fg Flags…

Agriculture

Our members have accessed N13bn from CBN — MAGPAMAN

Agriculture

Maize farmers receive CBN support on 12.5m production in 18 months

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More