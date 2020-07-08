Why we docked Lagos surgeon ― FCCPC

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has said that its decision to prosecute Lagos surgeon, Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju of MedContour, was informed by her failure to honour the agency’s summons, dated April 15, 2020, over allegations of a failed plastic surgery and other consumer-related offences.

The Commission, had, through its official twitter handle, on April 15, this year, announced the sealing of MedContour, a plastic surgery hospital in an action it described as being for consumer safety, ‘pending further enquiry’.

The Lagos surgeon, alongside her clinic, MedContour, eventually dragged before the Federal High Court in Lagos, on July 3, this year, over alleged evasion from an investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

The Commission, in a five-count charge brought against the defendants, had alleged that Dr Anuoluwapo, despite the agency’s summons of April 15, this year, refused to appear before it to clear the air over allegations of professional misconduct levied against her by some of her past clients.

The agency also alleged that without sufficient cause, the Lagos surgeon refused and failed to produce the document, required by the commission, in compliance with its notice of investigation, dated April 14.

Dr Anuoluwapo was also alleged to have prevented and obstructed the commission from carrying out its investigation into the said issue.

“On April 11, 2020; the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) became aware of complaints and dissatisfaction with respect to certain elective/cosmetic surgical procedures carried out by MedContour services.

“Essentially, the allegations are that MedContour engages in conduct that is considered otherwise unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious, including resulting in possible fatalities,” the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Babatunde Irukera had said, immediately after sealing the clinic.

Irukera had argued that the Commission’s initial review gave it sufficient probable cause to inquire into the consumer protection aspects of the representations and services of MedContour, and its operatives, as part of its statutory obligations.

While insisting that the Commission was not embarking on a professional or disciplinary inquiry, he, however, believed the issues of authorization of the business, and its promoters, associates or employees to conduct the subject surgical procedures; representations made to customers about their skills and some other infractions, needed to be pursued, in line with the Commission’s mandate of protecting the nation’s consumers.

Dr Anuoluwapo, who however pleaded not guilty, and had since been released on bail, is expected to, again, have her date in court on Thursday, July 9.

