Immediate Past Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday, formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Premier University.

Aderinto, who is present Head, Department of Sociology in the university is believed to be one of the strongest candidates contending to succeed incumbent Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka at the end of the year.

Aderinto broke the news on the Faculty of the Social Sciences platform while seeking their support and prayers to actualise his dream.

“Dear Colleagues, I wish to inform you that I have just submitted my application for the position of the VC of our University. I seek your support in prayers. God bless you.”

“Although there is no academic work in the University due to the ongoing strike, political meetings and mobilisation have kicked off informally,” Aderinto wrote.

Prior applying for the Vice Chancellorship position, Aderinto had served the university in several capacities to include Examinations officer; Sub-dean; Dean, Postgraduate school; Director of Special Duties in the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

He was also acting Head of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU).

Aderinto will be contending with no fewer than six other aspirants vying for the top UI position.

Among others ranked high in the race are Professor Kayode Odebowale of the Faculty of Science, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade of the Faculty of Arts, Professor Emiola Olapade-Olaopa who is Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, Professor George Ademowo of the Faculty of Basic Medical Science.

