Magu moved back to detention at FCID

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau (FCID).

His grilling in hands of the panel members taking place at the State House Conference Centre ended at about 8:30 pm.

The anti-graft boss was said to have been taken back to the bureau in the same manner he was driven there on Monday night.

