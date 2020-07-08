Aero receives approval to start flight operation July 9

Nigeria’s oldest carrier, Aero Contractors, has said that it has been scheduled to start flight operation on July 9, 2020.

The airline said that it chose to resume flight service a day after the official restart date in order to stagger flight schedule to ensure that airport facilities were not stretched beyond COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

The management of Aero explained that, contrary to some media reports that indicated the airline was denied approval to operate, it has received its approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and it would start operations tomorrow.

“Based on the protocol and NCAA regulation in cognisance of the new airport facilitation and COVID-19 protocols, we decided to restart our operation tomorrow in order to stagger the flight schedule. So we are inviting our esteemed customers who have enjoyed our service over the years to fly with us from tomorrow,” the airline declared

