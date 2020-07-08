Pump price hike: S/West IPMAN shelves proposed strike till after Sallah

The South-West Zone of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has shelved its proposed plan to embark on strike, over increased in the pump price of petroleum products by the Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), till after Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Stating this was the Association’s Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday. He said that the proposed strike was suspended following the intervention of the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Mr David Tuska.

He said the security boss pleaded with the Association to suspend the proposed strike in the interest of the country.

“Parts of our demands included that IPMAN members must be included in the board of PPPRA and that of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF). This will enable us to be carried along in decision making as one of the critical stakeholders in the petroleum distribution and dispensing sector.

“Aside from that, NNPC through PPRA must immediately, stop preferential treatment being accorded major marketers in the distribution chain of the petroleum products. The agency has over the years, being granting credit facilities to some “anointed” dealer. That must stop. It is disheartening to hear that NNPC will ask our members to pay before loading our trucks, yet two months after, they would not process our papers.

“NNPC and its allied agencies have turned our business to a mono-product. The corporation must as a matter of urgency, make available to us, other products such as A.G.O. and D.P.K. also, we want NNPC to immediately embark on rehabilitation of its facilities at Ore Depot which has over the past 20 years been moribund.

“We also demanded that the DSS Director should help us instil on the hearing of the appropriate authorities that harassments of our members by operatives of the security agencies must stop. These were brought to the notice of the DSS Director and he has assured us of quick intervention.”

IPMAN, however, demanded that the corporation should commence an immediate rehabilitation of the Sagamu – Mosinmi – Ikorodu road to avert further wrath of the association.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE